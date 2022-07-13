ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in San Antonio truck tragedy

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY – A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of the...

www.ksat.com

