Orlando, FL

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has removed anti-racist statements from departmental websites, a move that one professor has decried as an “infringement on academic freedom” in the wake of the passage of a Republican-backed law that restricts how race can be taught.

Ann Gleig, a religious studies professor, said in an email Wednesday that the anti-racist statement on the philosophy department’s website and those of other departments have been taken down. The philosophy department’s statement was crafted in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, she said.

“This is a complete infringement of academic freedom,” Gleig said. “The statement was crafted over a period of time with dialogue and input across a twenty person plus faculty trained in philosophy, religion and cultural studies and the humanities.”

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis last spring signed into law what he has called the “Stop WOKE Act.” Restricting how race is discussed in schools, colleges and workplace training programs, the law prohibits any teaching that could make students or workers feel they bear personal responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex or national origin.

The law, which took effect July 1, bars instruction that an individual’s “moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the anthropology department’s website at UCF said, “We acknowledge that many of us are born with unearned privilege, while others are denied basic human rights.”

“We decry this history, commit ourselves to rectifying it, and stand with those working to build an antiracist future for our nation,” the statement said.

In an email, UCF spokesperson Chad Binette said the school recently removed departmental statements that could be seen as “potentially inconsistent with our commitment to creating a welcoming environment — one where faculty objectively engage students in robust, scholarly discussions that expand their knowledge and empower them to freely express their views and form their own perspectives.”

Asked in a follow-up email what was “potentially inconsistent” with the statements, Binette didn’t immediately respond. He said the university would be working with departments “to ensure statements better align with our university values.”

“UCF is committed to building a culture that values respect, civil discourse, and creating a sense of belonging,” said Binette, the school’s assistant vice president of communications.

But Democratic state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a UCF graduate, slammed the move on Wednesday.

“The DeSantis regime has made the anti-racist mission of my alma mater AGAINST THE LAW,” Smith tweeted. “This is a consequence of HB 7 and the Governor’s out-of-control censorship agenda. This is not freedom.”

No party affiliate
2d ago

At least they recognize that DeathSantis is eliminating our freedoms a little at a time and his supporters are okay with that because he's Republican. Yet they call Biden, who is trying to protect our health, a dictator for doing what was necessary to eradicate the pandemic.

14
Guy Mitchell
2d ago

DeSantis is a fascist in the style of benito mussoloni. he is removing freedoms under the guise of "we know better whats good for you"...it's "great" until they decide something you like is not "good" for you.

6
T Cash
2d ago

I’d keep anti racist slogans on my company or business so everyone can feel accepted and to remind my employees how they should be treating everyone no matter there ethnic background

floridapolitics.com

Dems try to turn table on Gov. DeSantis’ education record

Moms for Liberty, Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins said, 'serves as a tool of distraction.'. Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz said he knows indoctrination in schools when he sees it, and that’s not happening here. He spoke in a Democratic Party response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appearance at the Moms for Liberty summit in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

PCPS Officials and Sheriff Grady Judd Refute Hiring Allegations

Polk County Public Schools officials, along with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, refuted allegations contained in a blog post and podcast that raised questions about school district hiring practices. PCPS issued a lengthy statement Thursday to address allegations raised by David Gornoski, who describes himself as “an entrepreneur, speaker and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Florida NOW Endorses Natalie Jackson in Orlando Congressional Race

Civil rights attorney and Democratic congressional candidate Natalie Jackson earned the endorsement of the Florida National Organization for Women. Jackson is running for Orlando’s 10th Congressional District to replace Representative Val Demings, who is running for U.S. Senate. In a contested primary, this endorsement provides some momentum to Jackson on key issues for Democratic voters.
ORLANDO, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Abortion ban details divide HD 39 candidates

Charles Hart, Doug Bankson endorse full abortion ban, Randy Ross sees exceptions. House District 39 Republican voters will have a choice in the Primary Election between two candidates who want absolute bans on abortion and one who is willing to discuss exceptions. At a Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida...
APOPKA, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
George Floyd
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeSantis Endorses 3 Local School Board Candidates; 2 Others Get Educators Association

A handful of new and big endorsements in Flagler and Volusia County School Board elections came in over the last few days. Governor Ron DeSantis gave his stamp of approval to incumbents Jill Woolbright (Flagler) and Jamie Haynes (Volusia) and challenger Christy Chong (Flagler), while Courtney VandeBunte and Sally Hunt (both Flagler) each won the support of the Flagler Educational Support Professionals Association.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
#Ucf#Anti Racist#Censorship#Anthropology#Racial Injustice#College#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Republican#Gop
mynews13.com

Hundreds of teacher vacancies plague Osceola County schools

Experts say school districts around the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Central Florida is not immune to the problem. Osceola County has a significant teacher shortage going into the new year. Teacher Emily Chasen says that it's because schools aren't appreciative of teachers with more experience. She...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

Hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are shown in their trademark pink and green colors outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park late Saturday night, a day before the sorority’s international convention began in Orlando. The sorority members, known as AKAs, were at the Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Petition Calling Out Disney World For Lack of Local Support Gains Traction

A petition urging Walt Disney World to aid in the housing crisis that is taking place in its surrounding community has acquired over 22,000 signatures to date, and that number is rising quickly. The petition questions the multi-billion dollar corporation’s lack of support, claiming it owes more to the towns...
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
