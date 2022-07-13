ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police search for missing 14-year-old, Layla Tant

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing on July 13, 2022, at around 10 a.m.

Police say that Layla Tant was reported missing from the 800th block of Stafford Court.

Tant is reported as a white female who stands at five-foot-five and weighs 120 pounds. Tant has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to Columbus Police, it is unknown what Tant was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Tant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Nationwide Report

16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent dead after a motorcycle crash in Tyrone (Tyrone, GA)

16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent dead after a motorcycle crash in Tyrone (Tyrone, GA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent, of LaGrange, as the teen who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on July 1 in Tyrone. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and Dogwood Trail [...]
TYRONE, GA
WTVM

Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party. They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

