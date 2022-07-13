ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting survivors, supporters call for assault weapon ban as they rally on Capitol Hill

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexstar D.C Bureau reporter Basil John reports. Shooting survivors, supporters call for assault weapon …. Car thefts on the rise, thieves using new tactic...

www.wavy.com

Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Highland Park moms join march in D.C. to demand assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) -- Their pain is strong, and so is their mission. Hundreds of people are marching on Capitol Hill to demand new efforts to stop gun violence, among them mothers still reeling from last week's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, which left 7 people dead and dozens more wounded.The group is demanding a federal ban on assault weapons. Mothers and community members from Highland Park are among them. So are at least 50 community members from Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting in May."I'm somebody who wants to go to...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Congresswoman sparks confusion by saying she’d shoot her own grandchildren to defend her guns

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill last month.“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children”.The statements were on made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Elaine Luria
#Shooting#Capitol Hill#Assault Weapon#House Fire#Violent Crime#Nexstar D C Bureau#Mill Pond Court
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims active shooter alert bill designed to make people ‘hate’ Second Amendment rights

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has come out against a proposal to create a nationwide active shooter alert system, calling the effort an effort to “programme” citisens to “hate” the Second Amendment.“It’s because they want you to be afraid of the Second Amendment. It’s because they want you to be afraid of responsible gun ownership,” Mr Gaetz, who has previously received money from gun groups, said on the House floor on Wednesday.“They hope that if they programme you and bombard you long enough, that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbour, who...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Come for Youth Pastor Who Was Fired After Bragging About Storming Capitol

Tyler Ethridge, a Colorado youth pastor, was indicted Friday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release. He is being charged with six counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and more. Investigators were first tipped off by someone who knew Ethridge from Bible College and saw his social media posts bragging about being “outside Nancy Pelosi’s office,” according to a statement of facts. “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this,” the accused rioter said in one video he filmed. Ethridge allegedly lied to investigators about taking down barricades, of which they said they later found video evidence. While outside the West Plaza, Ethridge was pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets, but that didn’t stop him from climbing media scaffolding and going inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. In the months following the riot, Ethridge continued to post on social media, in one post telling friends to not “be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike

A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
DEEP RIVER, CT
Reason.com

This Innocent Woman's House Was Destroyed by a SWAT Team. A Jury Says She's Owed $60,000.

When Vicki Baker cleared out her home in McKinney, Texas, in 2020, she filled two 40-foot dumpsters with her belongings. It wasn't the way she'd pictured emptying the house as she prepared to begin retirement in Montana. But there was little else to be done with her tear-gas stained items after a SWAT team careened through her fence, detonated explosives to blow her garage door off its hinges, smashed several windows, and drove a BearCat armored vehicle through her front door to apprehend a fugitive that had barricaded himself inside.
MCKINNEY, TX
BBC

What comes next for US gun control?

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a landmark gun-control bill into law. While the legislation, which was passed with bipartisan support, has many limits, it was a step in America's efforts to tackle escalating gun violence. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a decision that cast the future of more strict limits on gun ownership in doubt.
POLITICS
SFGate

Governor signs bill limiting guns amid looser U.S. firearms rights

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
METUCHEN, NJ

