St. Charles man charged with St. Louis County robbery spree

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old St. Charles man is in jail for allegedly committing three robberies in quick succession in St. Louis County before leading police on a pursuit.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nicholas Lima with one count of vehicle hijacking, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery, and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

According to prosecutors, the robberies happened on Tuesday, July 12.

The first incident took place in the Northwest Plaza parking lot in St. Ann. Police allege Lima walked up to the victim, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the person relinquish his Nissan Pathfinder. Lima then drove off in the Pathfinder.

Lima then showed up at the Citi Trends store in St. Ann and demanded money from a store clerk at gunpoint.

Police said Lima drove to a Waffle House in Berkeley, where he attempted a hold-up of the employees in the restaurant.

Police caught up to Lima at the Hanley Road MetroLink Station and attempted to take him into custody. Lima sped off in the stolen Pathfinder and led police on a high-speed chase to Ste. Genevieve County, where he was finally apprehended.

