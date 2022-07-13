ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals leave 10 at home for Toronto series

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 06: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his two-run home run with Andrew Benintendi #16 against the Houston Astros… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will have a different lineup to manage when the team travels to Toronto to play the Blue Jays this weekend.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said 10 players will not make the trip due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement in place to enter Canada.

The players who are not fully vaccinated and will stay behind are as follows:

  • 2B Whit Merrifield
  • 1B Hunter Dozier
  • OF Michael A. Taylor
  • OF Andrew Benintendi
  • OF Kyle Isbel
  • C Cam Gallagher
  • C MJ Melendez
  • RHP Brad Keller
  • RHP Brady Singer
  • RHP Dylan Coleman

They’ll be placed on the restricted list, which means they won’t be paid and won’t accrue MLB service time.

The vaccination requirement takes out most of the everyday Royals starting lineup, however, Singer started Wednesday’s game, and likely wouldn’t get to pitch this weekend. If the Royals proceed with the current rotation, Keller wouldn’t have been scheduled to start until Sunday, the final game of the four-game series.

The Royals need to make a flurry of moves and must do something about a catcher. With Salvador Perez still on the injured list, and Gallagher and Melendez not able to make the trip, the Royals only have Sebastian Rivero on the 40-man roster.

Add in Benintendi, Isbel, Merrifield and Dozier, and the team is lacking position players.

Matheny said the Royals plan to announce replacement players for the series and a new rotation Thursday.

