A Michigan driver has been cited after Friday’s crash on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green that shut down the southbound lanes for an hour. A Freightliner semi-tractor trailer combination, operated by Robert M. Branch, 60, Flint, Michigan, was driving northbound around 2:49 a.m. when it drove off the side of the roadway, through the median and into the southbound lanes. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO