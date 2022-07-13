When the Three Rivers Festival was THE thing to do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can paddle- or pedal- along the St Marys River while solving a puzzle Saturday during this local adventure. The scavenger hunt, “Pedal, Paddle, Play”, supports Northeast Indiana Water Trails. Sleuths can explore the water near Promenade Park by kayak, canoe, paddleboat or bike, uncovering clues that also help participants learn about the local water trails.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – American R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Ginuwine performed at the Headwaters Park East Pavilion on Thursday night. Ginuwine said in an interview with WANE 15 that he wants his fans to leave the show feeling appreciative of the artists they love.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a double dose of puppy cuteness as Smore and Molly stop by the Fort Wayne’s NBC TODAY studio. Melissa Gibson breaks down everything you receive when you adopt from Humane Fort Wayne including essential puppy class. Don’t miss Humane...
If you are a pickle fan, or even if you only kind of like them, St. Joe is where you will want to be July 14-16 for the 26th annual Famous St. Joe Pickle Festival, located in downtown St. Joe, about 20 miles northeast of Fort Wayne. When you get...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees from seven local businesses spent Thursday cleaning, painting, and landscaping 11 Fort Wayne Community School buildings as a part of a Special Day of Caring. A Special Day of Caring is hosted by United Way of Allen County. The goal of the volunteers...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Everyone remembers their first fender bender. For some, it happens only a few months after they get their license. For 16-year-old Claire Dove, though, it wasn’t her inexperience that got her in trouble – it was a confusing intersection that put her in danger of getting into a serious accident.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Thursday night at 7pm, ghost hunters will be embarking on Architecture & Community Heritage Inc.’s Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem haunted tour. The tour takes off from the Anthony Wayne statue at Freimann Square. Tickets will be sold for $20 at the square...
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Airbnb has announced the OMG! Fund of $10 million dollars, created to finance 100 of the most unique properties. The fund will give 100 people $100,000 and the opportunity to create a new listing that will be placed into Airbnb’s OMG! Category listings a.k.a. Airbnb’s collection of one-of-a-kind homes.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail will likely be built in the area of Adams Center and Paulding roads in the southeast part of Fort Wayne, according to newly filed federal court documents. That’s the current site of the Allen County Sheriff’s firing range and...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes are coming to the Allen County Fair next year and The Fairgrounds said the fair will be moved from July to June. Farm experts say this will have an impact on 4-H events. Fairground officials say they will have to re-write contracts, adjust schedules and change breeding schedules for […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a woman from her two-story home at 3503 S. Harrison Street just before 3 p.m., Friday. Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer, Adam O’Connor says the victim was trapped in her bedroom and the fire was in the hallway just outside her bedroom door.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Irene Byron Hospital has been a landmark on Lima Road since 1916. But its many uses, including a hospital for tuberculosis patients and a nursing home, will become history when the buildings are soon demolished and 70 acres of the site will be up for sale.
WARSAW — A GoFundMe has been established for a Warsaw girl who is battling a rare auto-immune disease. Six-year-old Addilyn Kubley was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome (SDS) at a young age. SDS affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas and skeletal system. On March 8,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
After serving his communities for over three decades, fourth-generation firefighter Kreg Warren was thrown a retirement party on his last official day Wednesday at Warsaw Fire Station No. 3. He thought maybe six people would show up. There was about 10 times that. Kreg, now 55, joined the Mentone Fire...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials have officially put out a request for private trash companies to submit proposals to take over the city’s bulk garbage pickup. This includes items too large to fit in bins or bags. GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling hauling back on July 1st which includes weekly pickup of one full trash cart and up to three additional bags, along with recycling collection every other week.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three markets offering locally grown produce will open Wednesday in areas of Fort Wayne considered to be food deserts; places where there is little or no access to fresh food. The Healthy Eating Active Living or HEAL Markets are a partnership between the St. Joseph Community...
WABASH COUNTY, IN- The 2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant was held Wednesday evening in the Ford Theatre at the Honeywell Center. 3rd Runner Up Trista Roser, 2nd Runner Up/Miss Congeniality Annie Schuler, 1st Runner Up Avery Shrider, and Miss Wabash County 2022 Olivia Dale.
Comments / 1