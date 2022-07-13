ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

When the Three Rivers Festival was THE thing to do

By Dirk Rowley
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It might be hard to imagine 250,000...

www.wane.com

Related
WANE-TV

Explore the St. Marys River by boat or bike in annual scavenger hunt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can paddle- or pedal- along the St Marys River while solving a puzzle Saturday during this local adventure. The scavenger hunt, “Pedal, Paddle, Play”, supports Northeast Indiana Water Trails. Sleuths can explore the water near Promenade Park by kayak, canoe, paddleboat or bike, uncovering clues that also help participants learn about the local water trails.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ginuwine performs at Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – American R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Ginuwine performed at the Headwaters Park East Pavilion on Thursday night. Ginuwine said in an interview with WANE 15 that he wants his fans to leave the show feeling appreciative of the artists they love.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Smore and Molly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a double dose of puppy cuteness as Smore and Molly stop by the Fort Wayne’s NBC TODAY studio. Melissa Gibson breaks down everything you receive when you adopt from Humane Fort Wayne including essential puppy class. Don’t miss Humane...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Whatzup Pick: St. Joe Pickle Festival

If you are a pickle fan, or even if you only kind of like them, St. Joe is where you will want to be July 14-16 for the 26th annual Famous St. Joe Pickle Festival, located in downtown St. Joe, about 20 miles northeast of Fort Wayne. When you get...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers spend the day cleaning 11 FWCS buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees from seven local businesses spent Thursday cleaning, painting, and landscaping 11 Fort Wayne Community School buildings as a part of a Special Day of Caring. A Special Day of Caring is hosted by United Way of Allen County. The goal of the volunteers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bridge fender bender over confusing signage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Everyone remembers their first fender bender. For some, it happens only a few months after they get their license. For 16-year-old Claire Dove, though, it wasn’t her inexperience that got her in trouble – it was a confusing intersection that put her in danger of getting into a serious accident.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem outdoor walking tour at TRF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Thursday night at 7pm, ghost hunters will be embarking on Architecture & Community Heritage Inc.’s Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem haunted tour. The tour takes off from the Anthony Wayne statue at Freimann Square. Tickets will be sold for $20 at the square...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tony Richards
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Allen County fair pushed up next year, impacting 4-H events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes are coming to the Allen County Fair next year and The Fairgrounds said the fair will be moved from July to June. Farm experts say this will have an impact on 4-H events. Fairground officials say they will have to re-write contracts, adjust schedules and change breeding schedules for […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne firefighters rescue woman from burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a woman from her two-story home at 3503 S. Harrison Street just before 3 p.m., Friday. Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer, Adam O’Connor says the victim was trapped in her bedroom and the fire was in the hallway just outside her bedroom door.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Girl Battling Rare Auto-Immune Disease

WARSAW — A GoFundMe has been established for a Warsaw girl who is battling a rare auto-immune disease. Six-year-old Addilyn Kubley was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome (SDS) at a young age. SDS affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas and skeletal system. On March 8,...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4th-Generation Firefighter Retires From Service

After serving his communities for over three decades, fourth-generation firefighter Kreg Warren was thrown a retirement party on his last official day Wednesday at Warsaw Fire Station No. 3. He thought maybe six people would show up. There was about 10 times that. Kreg, now 55, joined the Mentone Fire...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Officials Advertising request For Bulk Trash Proposals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials have officially put out a request for private trash companies to submit proposals to take over the city’s bulk garbage pickup. This includes items too large to fit in bins or bags. GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling hauling back on July 1st which includes weekly pickup of one full trash cart and up to three additional bags, along with recycling collection every other week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Offering fresh produce in food deserts, HEAL Markets open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three markets offering locally grown produce will open Wednesday in areas of Fort Wayne considered to be food deserts; places where there is little or no access to fresh food. The Healthy Eating Active Living or HEAL Markets are a partnership between the St. Joseph Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant held

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The 2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant was held Wednesday evening in the Ford Theatre at the Honeywell Center. 3rd Runner Up Trista Roser, 2nd Runner Up/Miss Congeniality Annie Schuler, 1st Runner Up Avery Shrider, and Miss Wabash County 2022 Olivia Dale.
WABASH COUNTY, IN

