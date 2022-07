FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.

