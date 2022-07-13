The city of San Angelo announces road closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city announced an update on the Southwest Boulevard construction project Wednesday.

The release stated that Southwest Boulevard between Walnut Hill Drive and Canadian Street will be closed at 8 a.m. Monday, July 18 through 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Citizens traveling north on Southwest may access Southwest north of the closure by traveling on Twin Mountain Drive to Knickerbocker Road to Southland Boulevard. Citizens traveling south on Southwest may avoid the closure by traveling east on Southland to Knickerbocker to Twin Mountain to access Southwest south of the closure.