ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The city of San Angelo announces road closures

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3fwz_0geh7Vt100

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city announced an update on the Southwest Boulevard construction project Wednesday.

The release stated that Southwest Boulevard between Walnut Hill Drive and Canadian Street will be closed at 8 a.m. Monday, July 18 through 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Citizens traveling north on Southwest may access Southwest north of the closure by traveling on Twin Mountain Drive to Knickerbocker Road to Southland Boulevard. Citizens traveling south on Southwest may avoid the closure by traveling east on Southland to Knickerbocker to Twin Mountain to access Southwest south of the closure.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

What to do in San Angelo: July 18th through 24th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From National Day of the Cowboy to movie night downtown there is plenty to do in San Angelo from July 18th through July 24th. Check it out!. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Education Studio is partnering up with the Concho Studio this summer for Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 15, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials: N. Chadbourne St. is Next on the List of San Angelo Streets to Be Rebuilt

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo city officials announced progress on several street construction projects for July on Tuesday. One of the most anticipated projects is the reconstruction of N. Chadbourne St. from Loop 306 to 43rd St. which runs roughly from downtown San Angelo to near the San Angelo Coliseum and is a gateway for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year for major events like the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
KLST/KSAN

College Hills road construction underway

(KLST/KSAN)– Work trucks, traffic cones, and construction crews- that’s what drivers can see on College Hills. “This is the top road that we hear from citizens about ‘why haven’t y’all done something with college hills yet?’ well now we are going on it. We got the design finished up,” Patrick Frerich, Director of Operations with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo State Park is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park is hiring for a full-time Interpretive Ranger. This individual will be responsible for creating, planning, presenting, and leading public tours/events in the park and sometimes off-site. They will also handle most of the media interviews, assist in the gatehouse checking in visitors, assist in the field with general park maintenance, and help manage the volunteer system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Nobilitea opens a second location

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Get your boba tea straws ready San Angelo. Nobilitea has opened its second location in the city located at 2926 Sherwood Way. Catty-corner from The Original Henry’s Restaurant. The location will be open today from 10-6 and will host grand opening festivities starting tomorrow,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Southland
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces Heat Advisory until Thursday evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service and San Angelo Police Department have announced a heat advisory for the Concho Valley until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. According to the release, the heat index expected values up to 104 during the day. Here is a link to the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Commissioners Approve Federal Rescue Funds for 135-year-old Crumbling Christoval Dam

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Funds to the South Concho Irrigation Company to repair the 135-year-old dam on the South Concho River at Christoval which has been leaking for decades and is in disrepair.   The South Concho Irrigation Company oversees the ancient irrigation canal system and dam which was designed to provide irrigation water to farms along the South Concho River north of Christoval.  The dam has since provided water pressure for groundwater pumps in wells along the river behind the dam including the…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest Suspect on Capital Murder Charge Friday Night

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Friday night arrested a suspect on a charge of Capital Murder.   According to arrest records from the Tom Green County Jail, 21-year-old Mykah Saldivar was arrested by San Angelo Police officers at 6:53 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022.  Saldivar is charged with Capital Murder by Terroristic Threat/Other Felony.   Saldivar was named in a murder investigation earlier this year as a person of interest in the killing of Jacob Hernandez as San Angelo LIVE! reported earlier.  Capital murder involves murder plus some type of aggravating circumstance, such as murdering a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Deputies seize 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 3000 block of Travis Street on July 13, 2022. According to the press release, Deputies located and seized 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of marijuana, $7,100 in cash, and a firearm at the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy