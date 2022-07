ARBUTUS, Md. — Paul's Restaurant will remain in local hands. The diner, a staple in the Arbutus community for more than 60 years, recently closed its doors after selling at auction. But the building will be back to serving diners soon, with new owner Will Low saying he plans to finish a renovation and rebranding before the end of the year.

