Uniontown, PA

State police searching for people who allegedly stole over $50K worth of jewelry in Uniontown

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — State police in Fayette County are looking for multiple people they say stole nearly $52,000 worth of jewelry in Uniontown.

Troopers believe that two women stole rings, bracelets and necklaces from the Kay Jewelers on Walmart Drive. They called it a typical “distraction theft,” which happened on July 8 at around 12:15 p.m.

Surveillance video captured a worker showing the women multiple pieces of jewelry from a side-by-side case. It also shows the women reach into the case and grab merchandise while distracting the employee.

Trooper Kalee Barnhart tells Channel 11 the women may be out of the area already. “We do believe this theft is suspected to be tied in with others around the East coast.”

Barnhard says the forensics team was able to retrieve fingerprints. They are now being processed in the lab, and troopers are hopeful that wil help lead them to the suspects.

Police are also looking for two men they saw with the women when reviewing surveillance footage. The men were seen with the women before they entered the jewelry store.

One of the women was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black leggings and a blue hat, and appeared to be pregnant. The other was wearing a long, white Tommy Hilfiger shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 800-4PA-TIPS (800-472-8477).

©2022 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

