Dandridge, TN

Founding member, former chief of the Dandridge Fire Department remembered

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WATE
 2 days ago

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department has passed away.

Retired Chief Garland McCoig died on Monday. His passion and work inspired firefighters, especially the current Dandridge Fire Chief Andrew Riley. McCoig is Riley’s great uncle, and one of the main reasons Riley got into firefighting.

“I joined the fire department in July of ’97 as a junior member, I was 17 years old … I always looked up to him. He was a guy that you saw going down the street, answering calls, riding the fire truck. He was more than just a family member to me. He was a tall community member. You always saw him, of course as a young person that’s interested in the fire service, that’s what drove me to be a member of the Dandridge Fire Department,” Riley said.

The late firefighter also made a mark on other longtime members he served alongside.

“If I could be half the firefighter Garland was, I’d be good. I’d be doing good,” said Danny Case, a lifetime member of Dandridge Fire Department. “So many calls we’ve been on, so many events we’ve been on, it’s just something special with him.”

With more than 50 years of service to Dandridge and 30 as chief, McCoig leaves some big shoes to fill.

“You can’t say Dandridge Fire Department without mentioning Garland McCoig. It’s like biscuits and gravy here in the South. You can’t have biscuits without gravy, you can’t have gravy without biscuits,” Riley said. “It is my goal and it’s actually an honor of mine to continue that legacy.”

Flags are at half staff at the Dandridge fire department in McCoig’s honor. They will stay that way through his services Thursday evening .

