Tishomingo, OK

Water prices rising across Texoma

By Alexander Porter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The price of potable water has been rising across the Texoma region. Reasons for the increases vary from city to city. Tishomingo is building a new water plant, and the city has...

KTEN.com

Relief available for summer electric bills

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Salvation Army are offering to help low-income customers with soaring summer utility bills. OG&E customers living in a county served by the Salvation Army of Ardmore who have proof of an unforeseen emergency may be eligible. The Lend-a-Hand program helps with...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Denison city council reconsidering ordinance for aggregate sales yard

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison City council voted this week to reconsider the ordinance for an aggregate sales yard to go in near several neighborhoods after the city made a technical error. The project will go back to Planning and Zoning after the city didn’t notify one of the...
KTEN.com

Cox Firearms training civilians and businesses

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Cox Firearms is working to teach everyone about firearm safety. they say it's important to understand how to respond in active shooter situations. "One of the reasons we teach license to carry," said Lt. Jeremy Cox, one of the firearms instructors. "Is because he has all the tools that they need if the bad thing happens."
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County enters ‘high level’ for COVID-19 cases

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County is now experiencing high community levels of covid-19 cases, and a majority of other Texoma counties in Oklahoma remain at a medium level, there’s also an increase in hospitalizations within the health services. Omicron is still the main covid 19 variant health officials...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
madillrecord.net

Kingston City Hall adds Senior Citizen group

Kingston held their monthly meeting on July 12, 2022. While the main highlight of the meeting was Kingston Police Sergeant Kasey Cox getting promoted to police chief, there were other noteworthy events for Kingston citizens. Some of the agenda items included new additions that might excite Kingston residents. Kingston resident...
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Carter County ranch offers equine therapy for vets

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore has a new non-profit in town. The 535 Foundation Ranch organization is hosting its first event this weekend called Operation Independence. As part of the event, selected veterans will participate in therapeutic exercises with horses. Other outdoor activities will also be available to provide a getaway for the attendees.
ARDMORE, OK
CW33

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
SHERMAN, TX
#Potable Water#Texoma
KTEN.com

Family and friends hold vigil for Kingston boy

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN)—Friends and family gathered on the shore of Lake Texoma to pay tribute to Bruce Johnson Jr after his death last Sunday. "No one was telling us anything about what was really going on," Bruce's adopted sister Angelica Leonardo said. "I was like, you know what, I'm going to start this, because I spent the last three or four years with him. The lake was his best friend, this is his home."
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman truck theft suspect nabbed in Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Calera police have arrested a man suspected in the theft of a pickup truck in Sherman hours earlier. The suspect drove off from the QuikTrip across from Texoma Medical Center on U.S. 75 and fled north at around 7 a.m. Friday. Bryan County deputies were...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states. In Oklahoma, it is a felony to instigate or encourage cockfighting and if convicted you could face up to ten years in jail. An alleged cockfighting operation is under investigation in Atoka County, after a non-profit by the name...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
prosperpressnews.com

Bryan County History: Bryan County’s first triplets

The announcement of the marriage of Harry Haigh and Miss Ethel Boydstun appeared in the November 25, 1921 issue of the Caddo Herald. The quiet wedding at the Carroll home was witnessed by Mrs. Laura Carroll, Misses Collier, Turk and Ernestine Carroll, Mr. and Mrs. George A. Boydstun, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Evans, Mr. and Mrs. G. A. Crossett and daughter Janice, Mrs. Virgil Slack, Mrs. Bryant, and Stanton Carroll, and Mrs. C. W. Jones. Little did those gathered realize they were witnessing the marriage of two people who would become famous for their progeny.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Counties Not Under A Burn Ban

The only counties in Northeast Texas not under a burn ban are Franklin, Grayson, Lamar, and Titus. Everyone else is under a burn ban until further notice.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was found critically injured at Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon. According to Oklahoma troopers, Robert Kitchens, 57, was found unconscious in about 3 feet of water at Sunset Cove west of Cartwright around 2:30 p.m. Troopers said Kitchens was removed from the water and...
CALERA, OK
KTEN.com

Wild chase on I-35 ends with arrest in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Oklahoma City woman was booked into the Love County Detention Center early Friday morning after leading deputies on a chase with an allegedly stolen car. The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Nicolette Madison Loftis was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 south of...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sheriff: 'Most wanted' Texas fugitive could be in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — One of most wanted fugitives in Texas could possibly be in the vicinity of Cartwright, Oklahoma. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office said John Robert Havener is wanted for a variety of charges, including possession of an illegal substance. He is considered armed and dangerous.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Woman from Oklahoma accused of killing her 11-year-old son in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. — A mother from southern Oklahoma is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in New Mexico. The medical examiner said the woman from Kingston stabbed the boy multiple times and then stabbed herself. The boy survived long enough to tell investigators what happened but died at a hospital, authorities said.
HOBBS, NM

