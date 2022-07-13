Water prices rising across Texoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN)—Friends and family gathered on the shore of Lake Texoma to pay tribute to Bruce Johnson Jr after his death last Sunday. "No one was telling us anything about what was really going on," Bruce's adopted sister Angelica Leonardo said. "I was like, you know what, I'm going to start this, because I spent the last three or four years with him. The lake was his best friend, this is his home."

KINGSTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO