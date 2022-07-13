Water prices rising across Texoma

The announcement of the marriage of Harry Haigh and Miss Ethel Boydstun appeared in the November 25, 1921 issue of the Caddo Herald. The quiet wedding at the Carroll home was witnessed by Mrs. Laura Carroll, Misses Collier, Turk and Ernestine Carroll, Mr. and Mrs. George A. Boydstun, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Evans, Mr. and Mrs. G. A. Crossett and daughter Janice, Mrs. Virgil Slack, Mrs. Bryant, and Stanton Carroll, and Mrs. C. W. Jones. Little did those gathered realize they were witnessing the marriage of two people who would become famous for their progeny.
