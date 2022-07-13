ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

By Heather Monahan
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Iris Rosa.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield.

A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.

According to the West Springfield health department, the animal carcasses are leftover meat from Al-Nassir International Market. After the Director of West Springfield Health Department, Jeanne Galloway contacted the market, they said the leftover meat was disposed of properly in bags and that the trash company, Republic Services has been delaying the pickup.

“Time to correct it and implement fixes,” said Galloway. Galloway said they have been receiving many reports of residents concerns of the trash creating an odor. This has been a health and safety concern for residents, according to Galloway.

The pickup was delayed for three weeks and was expected to be picked up Tuesday morning, but wasn’t. 22News spoke to Amita, Republic Service’s premier advisor to get insight into why the trash has not been picked up. The Republic Service premier advisor explained that the Republic Services for the West Springfield area had been down a driver and the staff shortage problem escalated.

As a result, the company wasn’t able to pick up recent commercial and recycled trash. Republic Services says there are hoping to attract people at job fairs, but if someone is recruited, it takes 6 to 8 weeks for an individual to be trained. During that time frame, two to three weeks are taken to train the driver on the route they are to handle.

22News contacted Al-Nassir International Market about the issue and they indicated the trash had been picked up as of Wednesday after the rising concern.

