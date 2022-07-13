ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Brunette, finalist for Jack Adams Award, joins New Jersey Devils as assistant, sources say

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Brunette, a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach last season, agreed Wednesday to a three-year contract with the New Jersey Devils to be an assistant coach, sources told ESPN's Kevin Weekes. Brunette started last season as an assistant in Florida and was given...

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris...
DEVILS GM REPORTEDLY WAS CONVINCED GAUDREAU WOULD SIGN WITH NEW JERSEY THIS OFFSEASON

The Columbus Blue Jackets ended up winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes after he chose them over teams including the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski decided to ask the question of whether or not Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald believed that Gaudreau would become a Devil or not this summer.
Devils excited by offseason additions despite missing out on Gaudreau

The New Jersey Devils took their best swing at signing Johnny Gaudreau and missed when the unrestricted free agent forward chose the Columbus Blue Jackets instead. But the Devils believe they were still able to check a lot of the boxes they wanted to this offseason with the moves they made in the past week. It began with acquiring goalie Vitek Vanecek in an exchange of picks in the 2022 NHL Draft with the Washington Capitals on July 8 followed by forward Erik Haula in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday.
Pacioretty Eager To Assist Canes In Areas Of Need

RALEIGH, NC. - It's not uncommon for a player's cell phone to be bombarded with calls and texts in the hours following being traded in the hockey world. But Wednesday night Max Pacioretty received a FaceTime call from an unknown number. After letting the call go through, he had his...
Hockey legend has funny tweet about NHL free agency

Jaromir Jagr had a decorated NHL career that spanned 24 seasons and included him playing until the age of 45. Even at age 50, he is still offering his services to any team that will listen. Amid the beginning of the NHL’s free agency period Wednesday, Jagr tweeted a message...
