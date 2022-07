A rural Ottumwa man who repeatedly failed to remove junk electronics, plastics and other trash from a hole in his backyard has been fined $7,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to a DNR order. The hole is about 20 feet in diameter and is a remnant of a former grain silo, said […] The post Ottumwa man fined $7K for ‘crater’ full of junk appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO