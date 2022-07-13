ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Former judge files elections complaints against HD 15 candidate Emily Nunez

By Drew Wilson
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville lawyer and former Duval County Court Judge Jerilynn O’Hara has filed elections complaints against House District 15 candidate Emily Nunez for not filing forms to disclose her relationship to a political committee. Nunez, a Yulee Republican, opened a campaign account in early January and entered the race...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Republican Judges, Lawyers Conclude 2020 Election Was 'Lost, Not Stolen'

A group of eight prominent Republicans including judges and lawyers have reached the "unequivocal" conclusion that the 2020 presidential election was not "stolen" from former President Donald Trump. A detailed report released on Thursday titled "Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential...
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Yulee, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Does Anti-CRT Ron DeSantis Know Florida Paid $700K To Racial Diversity Firm ‘Well-Versed’ In Critical Race Theory?

We all know that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so allergic to the very idea of anti-racism education that he would’ve backed mask mandates and all the vaccine shots required if they would’ve just called coronavirus “COVID-1619.” DeSantis wakes up every morning and brushes his teeth with his own personal brand of toothpaste called “White Wash” before dabbing his neck with his dokkktor-prescribed “Woke-Away” ointment. During the holiday season, DeSantis roasts pro-critical race theory (CRT) math books on an open fire.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Legislature#Election Local#Florida Statutes#Republicans#House#The Division Of Elections
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine

House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court takes up new bombshell elections case

The United States Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will consider a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted by reviewing the “independent state legislature” theory, which would give state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections even if those rules violated state constitutions or helped facilitate partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
GEORGIA STATE
Miami Herald

Three candidates seek to unseat Wasserman Schultz in U.S. House District 25 race

One Democratic candidate and two Republicans are hoping to unseat entrenched incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the newly configured District 25 race. What was known as District 23, is now 25 after redistricting. The district now encompasses Weston, Hollywood, Davie, Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Plantation and parts of Pembroke Pines, Miramar and Hallandale Beach.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy