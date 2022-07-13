ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument at Laplace gas station left husband shot, wife arrested

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago
Image credits: Adobe Stock Images / Devin Reeson

Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office said his wife shot him. The shooting reportedly was the result of an argument that happened at a Laplace business.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a gas station in the 900 block of East Airline Highway on a reported shooting. When they arrived the caller, 31-year-old Danecka Johnson, told them that she had shot her husband.

Investigations revealed that Johnson drove up to the gas pumps at the scene and soon after, Parquet, her husband, drove up in front of her car, approached her and the two began to argue. Deputies believe that’s when she shot him.

The man was found inside the station, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm and chest. Parquet was treated by EMS on the scene before being taken to a New Orleans hospital. He is reported to be in critical condition.

Danecka Johnson was arrested and will face charges of attempted second-degree murder. She is currently being held on a $400,000 bond.

WDSU

Laplace 17-year-old arrested for murder in Kenner

KENNER, La. — On July 13, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a second-degree murder warrant. On March 25, 2022, Kenner Police Department investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26, Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive, Kenner.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LaPlace woman arrested for attempted second degree murder

Danecka Johnson, 31, of LaPlace was arrested July 12, 2022 after shooting her husband in the arm and chest during an argument at a LaPlace business. On Tuesday July 12, 2022, about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 900 block of East Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the caller, identified as Johnson, who reported she had shot her husband.
LAPLACE, LA
