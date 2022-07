EL PASO, Texas -- Getting a good amount of sun exposure is great for you health, but too much can be dangerous. "Because we're higher up, we get more exposure to the (sun's) radiation. And we're in that climate where a lot of people are outdoors and so we definitely are at higher risk here for skin cancers," said Dr, Anthony Catinella with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso.

EL PASO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO