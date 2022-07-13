ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Family frustrated with police after missing Indianapolis father, 3 kids found dead

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of a father and his three...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 21

RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

I don't understand he had legal custody. I can't believe this man would take his kids out and himself. Something more too this situation. The question is who will speak up

Reply(7)
13
Odds 17B [never read notifications]
2d ago

Oh they’re just looking for a reason to sue. Why didn’t the family report the father and 3 kids missing before they were gone 3 days?!? Sounds like he was psychotic and drowned his kids.

Reply(3)
14
Reese Union
2d ago

It shouldn't matter what happened a family lost him and these three precious babies. I'm praying for the family

Reply
3
 

