New Zealand vs Ireland rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream and team news for 3rd test

By Sam Street
The US Sun
 2 days ago
IRELAND are looking for a famous series victory in New Zealand as they head into their third and final test against the All Blacks.

The Irish picked up an historic 23-12 victory last week through two Andrew Porter tries - their first ever in the country.

New Zealand are looking to avoid a humiliating series defeat against Ireland Credit: Getty
Andrew Porter scored two tries in last week's Ireland victory Credit: AP

The All Blacks were handed a massive blow on half an hour when Angus Ta'avao was sent off.

However, Andy Farrell's side will have been please to have controlled the game even when it was 15 vs 15.

A week earlier, it was New Zealand who were 42-19 winners, which means the series is perfectly poised.

What time does New Zealand vs Ireland rugby kick off?

  • New Zealand host Ireland on Saturday, July 16.
  • The match kicks off at 8.05pm.
  • It takes place at the Sky Stadium, Wellington.
  • The teams last met at this venue in 2008, when New Zealand ran out 21-11 winners.

What TV channel is New Zealand vs Ireland on and can I live stream it?

  • New Zealand vs Ireland is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.
  • Coverage commences at 7.30am - half an hour before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to Now TV or Sky Go.

Team news

Andy Farrell has suggested he could turn to some of his fringe players after they impressed during a 30-24 midweek win over the Maori All Blacks.

Wing Jordan Larmour claimed two of the tourists' four tries during that fixture.

Garry Ringrose is out with a confirmed concussion meaning Bundee Aki will start against the country of his birth.

New Zealand are waiting to see whether lock Sam Whitelock can clear a concussion check.

Captain Sam Cane is expected to keep his place despite coming under criticism for his performances.

Latest odds

New Zealand 4/11

Draw 22/1

Ireland 12/5

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Wednesday, July 13

