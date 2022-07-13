ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa Police Shoot Burglary Suspect

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burglary suspect was shot and wounded by Costa Mesa police Wednesday. A burglary alarm was tripped at 5:18 a.m. when a suspect broke into a boat sales and repair business...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7

Police searching for man wanted in deadly stabbing at Westminster gas station

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing and killing another man at a gas station in Westminster Wednesday evening. Trent William Millsap is accused of stabbing the victim at a 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., just before 6 p.m. The victim later died at a local trauma center after being stabbed in the chest.
WESTMINSTER, CA
crimevoice.com

San Bernardino PD: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run located and arrested

San Bernardino police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that took place back in March. Investigators identified 29-year-old Matthew Mason as the suspect in a high-speed rear-end collision that killed another motorist on the night of March 8, 2022. Mason had allegedly been driving at over 100 mph.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Suspected of Stealing Pickup Found by Police Bloodhound

A 34-year-old man suspected of stealing a pickup in Hemet while in possession of methamphetamine, then hiding from police until a bloodhound tracked him down was behind bars Friday. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of vehicle...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Slain in MoVal Park

An investigation was underway Friday into the slaying of a man at a Moreno Valley park, where detectives are hoping someone might have witnessed activity that could lead them to the killer. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was found about 2 a.m. Thursday in Sunnymead Park, 12655...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KABC

Two Suspects in 7-Eleven deadly shootings arrested.

Police say the two suspects arrested for a string of deadly shootings at multiple 7-Eleven stores are from L-A. The suspects are 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. They were arrested Friday. One suspect was wounded while being captured. Two people were killed and three others were hurt after the spree of pre-dawn robberies on Monday. The crimes spanned several counties. The Los Angeles Police Department now thinks the suspects are connected to multiple additional crimes in L-A County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Custody in Compton Shooting, Barricade, Fire

A 49-year-old shooting suspect in Compton was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly opened fire at responding deputies and barricaded himself in his apartment, which caught fire while he was inside. Deputies were sent to the 100 block of Acacia Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on an assault with a...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Fernando Valley Holdups Linked to Orange County 7-11 Murder Spree

Authorities in Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County now believe the same person or people are responsible for a series of holdups at stores and a murder in the San Fernando Valley, as well as the murders, shootings, and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Riverside and Orange Counties that took place Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested a man allegedly involved in a random assault at a Northgate Market

Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested by the SAPD on Saturday and is facing charges of assaulting a shopper at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Blvd. The assault occurred on May 29. In that incident Garcia allegedly pushed the victim, who then fell back and hit his head on the ground. The attack resulted in substantial head trauma to the victim, who was hospitalized.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Boyle Heights Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday left a man dead and another man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 Block of East Gleason Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Manufacturing, Possessing Firearms

A 31-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly manufacturing and being in possession of firearms, including ghost guns, in the unincorporated community of Thermal. Thermal resident Miguel Torres was arrested Thursday night and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing unregistered firearms, rifles, high-capacity magazines and for manufacturing firearms, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
THERMAL, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in San Pedro

A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Alleged Gang Murder in Santa Ana

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal gang-related shooting of a 21-year-old man earlier this week, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 1:13 p.m. Monday from a citizen reporting a man bleeding on the east side of the street at Grand Avenue and McFadden Avenue. Officers found him down in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Victim in Anaheim

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to five years in prison for shooting a man he knew in Anaheim. Andrew Rodriguez Ortiz shot a man in his 30s during a dispute in the 2000 block of East Almont Avenue, near State College Boulevard, Jan. 9, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy