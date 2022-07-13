ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ex-F1 Race Director Michael Masi Speaks Out After FIA Ouster

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

After accidentally deciding the F1 title with what the FIA called “human error,” Masi has been quiet. Now, he has spoken about leaving the FIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438PxN_0geh4zHK00

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi spoke Wednesday for the first time after leaving the FIA earlier this week. Masi's outgoing statement doesn't acknowledge the circumstances that led to his ousting as F1's race director, but mainly thanks his former FIA colleagues for his career and raises a few questions that may remain unanswered about his tenure.

Masi assumed his position following the unexpected death of longtime race director Charlie Whiting in early 2019. His highly criticized oversight of the 2021 F1 season included Max Verstappen taking his first F1 championship due to a largely criticized safety car foray during the final F1 round in Abu Dhabi. The FIA later called Masi's decision to let some but not all lapped cars pass a case of "human error." The FIA relieved Masi of his responsibilities following the race and replaced him with a committee of three veteran race directors from other FIA-sanctioned series.

Masi remained with the FIA until Tuesday when the organization announced his departure for Australia, where he said would spend more time with his family. The former F1 official himself spoke on the matter Wednesday by issuing a long-awaited public statement. He didn't speak directly about the Abu Dhabi race but acknowledged his life has been different since the event and extended gratitude to his racing colleagues.

"The personal support of my family, friends, and colleagues globally during this journey, and particularly in the last few months, can only be described as overwhelming and something that I will forever cherish," Masi said, as reported by Speedcafe.

Masi's departure has not freed F1 from its longtime stewarding controversies, which have continued into the 2022 season. The new stewarding committee has been publicly lambasted by drivers; two-time champion Fernando Alonso described them as "incompetent," while Yuki Tsunoda accused them of being "super inconsistent." Sending Masi's head rolling hasn't ironed out years-old problems with rule enforcement and penalties, and it may take more time yet for F1's new stewards to find any consistency—if they ever do at all.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Drive

F1 Drivers and Bosses Are Real Mad About Track Limits

F1 stewards noted 43 track limits infringements at the Austrian GP. After race stewards recorded a staggering 43 track limits infringements at last weekend's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, the general consensus among F1 drivers and bosses is that the issue will only get worse. Paul Ricard, for example, is one of the upcoming tracks with large, paved run-off areas. These usually entice drivers to push the limits of their racing lines, typically resulting in track limits violations. And in the recent case of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, it can even lead to deleted qualifying laps.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Formula 1: FIA refuses to back down on 'bouncing' controls

Formula 1's governing body has resisted pressure from teams to back down on its moves to limit the 'bouncing' of cars. Title contenders Red Bull and Ferrari were among those to object to the FIA's attempts to control the amount cars can demonstrate the phenomenon. But an FIA statement said:...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Despite New Rules, F1 'Still Too Boring' Says Two-Time Champ Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still "too boring" under the all-new technical rules that debuted in 2022. The Spaniard says he only decided to return to the sport after a sabbatical last year because of the looming ground effect rules, which debuted this season with the intention of closing up the field and improving the racing.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charlie Whiting
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Max Verstappen
racer.com

Rossi tops opening Toronto IndyCar practice

IndyCar’s return to the streets of Toronto after a two-year hiatus found Andretti Autosport’s surging Alexander Rossi ready for the task as he became the fastest driver in the 25-car field with a lap of 1m00.6090s in the No. 27 Honda. Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud mirrored Rossi...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell admits three years spent at Williams was ‘too long’ as he waited for Mercedes seat

George Russell admits the three years he spent with Williams was “too long” as he waited for a seat at Mercedes. The 24-year-old joined Williams in 2019 but was consistently towards the back of the grid with the Oxford-based team as they struggled to give Russell a car capable of scoring points. Russell impressed in a Mercedes during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix - stepping in for a Covid-positive Lewis Hamilton - and qualified on the front row last year at Spa in a Williams amid wet conditions at the Belgian Grand Prix. The race that followed did not take...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1 is still ‘too boring’ and ‘predictable’ despite new regulations

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still “too boring” and “predictable” this season despite the new regulations for 2022 designed to improve racing. The two-time world champion returned to the sport in 2021 with Alpine after a two-year absence and has made it known that this year’s new regulations - designed to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing across the field - is what is keeping him in the cockpit. Yet Alonso, who turns 41 later this month, has scored just 29 points in 11 races and lies 10th in the Drivers’ Championship and told Dutch outlet NOS that the impact of the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#F1 Race
The Independent

Formula E: Sustainability meets speed as New York hosts race challenging perceptions and performance

Across the final weeks of July, one of the FIA’s flagship championships visits two high-profile locations, aiming to capture yet more of the world’s imagination - both for the sport and for the future.This weekend, it’s not Formula One which takes centre stage - Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Co enjoy an increasingly rare weekend off - but Formula E, the all-electric championship which this time out heads to New York City.The no-emissions competition has come a long way since its inception in the early 2010s and first race season in 2014/15, with the current iteration featuring a second generation...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Haas can 'march forward' now that both drivers are scoring - Steiner

Haas can hope to “march forward” in the constructors’ championship now that both of its drivers are scoring points on a regular basis, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. Mick Schumacher picked up his first points in Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix and followed that...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

MotoGP Legend Kenny Roberts Recounts Rivalry With Barry Sheene

Kenny Roberts will always be known for becoming the first American to win the 500cc Grand Prix Championship. The three-time premier class titleholder also has two A.M.A. Grand National Championships to his name. However, legacy isn’t solely determined by accomplishments, it's also shaped by the opponents one faces along the way.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Home hero Tanak targets Rovanpera on super-fast WRC Rally Estonia

Runaway FIA World Rally Championship points leader Kalle Rovanpera is targeting his fifth win of the season on the super-fast gravel stages of Rally Estonia, but local hero Ott Tanak (pictured above) is on a mission to end his winning ways in front of his massive home support. This is...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Daniel Ricciardo Isn’t Leaving McLaren or Formula 1 — Here’s What He Had to Say

Rumors have been swirling that Formula 1 diver Daniel Ricciardo’s future with McLaren Racing was uncertain. Part of the speculation came after McLaren c. hief executive Zak Brown said last month that Ricciardo’s time with the team had not met expectations. He has also failed to finish in the top three so far this season, garnering more rumors that he would soon be retiring from the sport altogether.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year's Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands. The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that...
WORLD
racer.com

CGR confirms Palou will drive in Toronto

Chip Ganassi Racing will move forward with Alex Palou in the No. 10 Honda for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race in Toronto. The decision was confirmed to RACER by a team spokesperson Thursday afternoon and there are indicators the Spaniard could complete the season in the No. 10 entry.
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy