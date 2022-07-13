Leicester City and Crystal Palace plot transfer swoop for Levi Colwill as Chelsea plan to offload the 19-year-old this summer... but any move to the Foxes is dependent on Brendan Rodgers selling Jannik Vestergaard first

Leicester City and Crystal Palace have been alerted to the fact Chelsea could sell highly-rated Levi Colwill this window.

The 19-year-old was already a loan target for many clubs but with Chelsea pursuing Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe, Colwill's first team pathway looks blocked and he is keen to play regularly after impressing at Huddersfield last season.

Leicester want to sell players such as Jannik Vestergaard first but are confirmed admirers of Colwill who also has interest from Southampton, Arsenal and Everton.

Palace, meanwhile, have an impressive centre back partnership of Marc Guehi - another Chelsea academy product - and Joachim Andersen, but are looking to add some depth and youth to their defensive ranks.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has also trialled a back three and could play all of his impressive centre backs in the same XI next season should Colwill come in.

Colwill, who is a product of Chelsea's academy, spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship as the Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion to the the Premier League.

Colwill made 32 appearances on loan at Huddersfield last season, helping the side to the play-off final before they lost 1-0 to Forest at Wembley, in which he scored an own goal.

However, Leicester want to offload Vestergaard before making a move for the 19-year-old Chelsea academy product.

Vestergaard endured a difficult debut season in the East Midlands after his £15million move from Southampton and struggled at times to get into Brendan Rodgers side.

Leicester will also have to fend off interest from Arsenal for Colwill. Mikel Arteta is keeping tabs on the 19-year-old after his stellar loan spell at Huddersfield.