Underground bunker filled with stolen tools, guns uncovered in California

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officers investigating a commercial burglary on Tuesday found an underground bunker filled with stolen goods, including tools, equipment and firearms, at a homeless encampment in San Jose, according to police.

The discovery came as patrol officers were following up on a burglary reported Monday, authorities said. As part of their investigation, they visited an encampment near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

Authorities said the officers found an underground bunker filled with about $100,000 worth of stolen goods. Officers said the items would be returned to their owners.

Photos shared on social media showed the bunker, which was supported by wooden beams and appeared to have electricity.

“It definitely required some construction and engineering skills” to make the room, police said on Twitter.

Authorities arrested six people on a variety of charges connected to the discovery.

