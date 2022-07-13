ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Data Show Big Jump In Unionization Campaigns In Fiscal 2022

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of unionization campaigns has jumped in the 2022 fiscal year, according to federal data released Wednesday, reflecting how the tight US labor market has created opportunity for organized labor. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 -- from October 1 to June 30 -- there were...

CBS Miami

US Labor Department report shows economy added 372,000 jobs in June

MIAMI – The latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the economy added 372,000 jobs in June, a drop off from this year's monthly average of 457,000. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.Total employment gains are still historically strong for the first half of the year, they're more than 20% ahead of the average gains for an entire year during the 2010s. But there are still about 6 million people who are unemployed, despite job openings remaining at a robust 11.3 million, according to the Labor Department.Average hourly earnings rose by 5.1% from a year ago, lower than the 8.6% inflation rate. To fund the difference, many Americans are dipping into the savings that they built up during the pandemic.CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger says the June data will keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates by another .75% at the next meeting in three weeks. Even with indications that the labor market and the economy are starting to slow down a bit, the central bank has said that it is willing to tolerate higher unemployment to derail inflation.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Labor Rights#Unionization#Kellogg#Nlrb
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans’ historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It’s no surprise who’s hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

When will inflation go down?

INFLATION has been plaguing prices for months with no end in sight. Since Americans have been paying more money in nearly every sector, many are wondering when it will end. The short answer, no one really knows. While inflation is common and typically a sign of a burgeoning economy, it’s...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation hits 9.1%, showing no signs of a peak

Less than 24 hours after James Webb delighted us with the wonders of outer space, the June inflation report brought us screeching back to Earth. US consumer prices climbed 9.1% in June from a year prior, topping expectations of an 8.8% gain. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981, and a sign that it still hasn’t peaked, despite our best efforts to not spend anything on Prime Day.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for June 2022 — in one chart

Health care and social assistance saw the biggest jump, followed by professional and business services. The leisure and hospitality sector saw another strong month, adding more than 60,000 jobs. The U.S. job market was stronger than expected in June, with payrolls growing by 372,000 and several sectors vying for the...
JOBS
Washington Examiner

Retail sales up slightly in June, easing some fears of a recession

Consumers picked up their spending from May to June, underscoring their resilience despite painfully higher prices at the gas pump and in grocery aisles and allaying fears that the economy might be on the verge of a recession. U.S. retail sales rose 1% in June, from a revised decline of...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Suggesting 9.1% inflation doesn't 'matter much,' NY Times' Paul Krugman downplays 'out of date' CPI report

Inflation surpassed expectations, spiking to 9.1% higher in June than it was one year ago, but the dismal news was downplayed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. As the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped Wednesday, revealing inflation had hit another 40-year-high, the liberal economist argued there was "good news" to be found in the June numbers.
BUSINESS
