This is a letter for all the seniors and injured war veterans who are forgotten on LBI. Why is it that there is an absence of handicap signs on Long Beach Boulevard and commercial side streets? Don’t we count? We have been residents on LBI for over 20 years. Now at 90 years old or more, we are limited to going out for dinner or entertainment because LBI has deserted their elders and constituents.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO