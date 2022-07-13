ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dessa returns to Papa Charlie’s July 13

By Will Moore
WTIP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDessa is a Minneapolis based rapper, writer, and public speaker known for her solo career, work with...

wtip.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Lutsen, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
townandtourist.com

15 Minneapolis Hiking Trails (Waterfall Views & Pet-Friendly)

Derived from the Native Dakotan phrase, Mni Sota Makoce, translating to “land where the waters reflect the clouds”, Minneapolis is sacred land abundant with life’s natural resources. From beautifully reflective chains of lakes and powerfully cascading waterfalls, Minneapolis is the quintessential choice for outdoor enthusiasts and avid...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Celebrity barber inspires African diaspora

As a young kid growing up in Fridley, Akeem Akway rarely encountered successful images of African entrepreneurs. Now a successful barber, he hopes that his own attainment of the American Dream can help inspire others. From tailored suits and sports cars to flashing lights, all the stops were pulled out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dessa
Bring Me The News

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing. The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator. The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Saving the Coliseum: New life rises from the ashes of violence

Though it covers less than one square mile of land in South Minneapolis, Longfellow is undeniably one of the most historic neighborhoods in the City of Lakes. A vital piece of that history, the cultural landmark known as the Coliseum Building, remains standing thanks to community members who view its preservation as a stand against injustice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Cities
ccxmedia.org

National Night Out in Brooklyn Park

It’s time to party in Brooklyn Park! National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 2. So get out and have fun meeting your neighbors, because knowing your neighbors makes your neighborhood safer. And come out to Central Park for the city’s kickoff party Friday, July 29 from 7 to 11pm! Brooklyn Park’s Night Out will feature a police car, fire truck, a DJ, and an outdoor movie, Encanto. For more information, or to register your block party go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/nno.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTIP

Spruce budworm update for Superior National Forest

The prevalence of spruce budworm in the Superior National Forest is increasing. However, forest health specialists with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say this is normal. “Typically, how it works in Minnesota is that it feeds in one area for about 8 to 10 years. And then after...
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy