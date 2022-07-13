ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Megan Fox & 50 Cent Join Meta Hollywood Advisory Board

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhNxr_0geh2DQE00

The Meta Hollywood advisory board just added some A-list talent.

The joint venture, created by Planet Hollywood Group and Animoca Brands, just announced that the latest members to join the board include Megan Fox; 50 Cent; Gary Barber, the Chairman and CEO of Spyglass Media Group, LLC; Avi Lerner, the Chairman and founder of Nu Image, Inc., Millennium Films and all related companies; Jessica Elbaum, movie producer and founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions; and Joel Silver, the Hollywood producer and founder of Silver Pictures and Dark Castle Entertainment. Previously announced members include Matt Medved, Jim Toth and Matt Mullenweg.

Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl said in a statement, “Our main goal is to create the single largest online community of movie lovers, creators, studios, and fans in the Metaverse. We specifically chose celebrities and entrepreneurs in the field of entertainment that will lead Meta Hollywood into becoming a haven for entertainment lovers. The community will allow fans to interact within our shared Hollywood-themed ecosystem of exclusive digital and physical experiences powered by blockchain technology and the joint venture’s native utility token.”

Overall, the company “intends to transform the iconic Hollywood experience into a next-generation hybrid web3 ecosystem that benefits entertainment industry field supporters and creators both online and offline.” In fact, the brand has already partnered with The Sandbox to create a virtual Hollywood-themed backlot movie studio land to host events and experiences in the digital ecosystem.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

WME Signs ‘Huesera’ Writer-Director Michelle Garza Cervera

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and director Michelle Garza Cervera has signed with WME following her debut feature Huesera. The film, co-written with Abia Castillo and produced by Machete and Disruptiva, premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. For her critically acclaimed work on the film, Garza Cervera was awarded Best New Narrative Director and the coveted Nora Ephron Prize.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avi Lerner
Person
Joel Silver
Person
50 Cent
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Matt Mullenweg
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta Hollywood#Planet Hollywood Group#Animoca Brands#Spyglass Media Group#Llc#Nu Image Inc#Silver Pictures#Metaverse
Vibe

Ava DuVernay Set To Direct Queen Sugar’s Final Episode

Ava DuVernay, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Queen Sugar, will return to the director’s seat for the final episode of the critically acclaimed show. Doubling back to Queen Sugar for its final and seventh season, DuVernay, who previously directed an episode in season one, will again helm the director’s duties as she brings the award-winning drama to a close in a full-circle moment. DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television have recently begun production on the show’s final episode around New Orleans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour. The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope‘s theatrical release.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line CrewAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Takeoff Spotted Together At Rich The Kid's 30th Birthday Party

It seems like the Migos aren’t breaking up, after all. Takeoff and Offset recently linked up at Rich The Kid’s 30th birthday party this week. Video emerged that revealed the two group mates hanging out in the same section of the club. This is among the first times in months that we’ve seen Offset alongside either one of his Migos bandmates following the launch of Takeoff and Quavo's joint effort as Unc & Phew.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Fitness fiends! Adele, Kelly Osbourne and more stars have shown off their wellness journeys on social media — and fans are loving their transformations. The “Hello” singer shocked Instagram users with a new photo in May as she rang in her 32nd birthday in a little black dress. An expert later told Us Weekly that it appeared as though Adele had lost “approximately 150 pounds” from 2008 to 2020. Though the Grammy winner hasn’t commented on her weight loss herself, her trainer, Pete Geracimo, weighed in with his support.
WEIGHT LOSS
extratv

Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide in 2019, Explains Why

After nearly three years away from Twitter, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is back on the social media platform. In her first tweet, Wu shockingly revealed that she attempted to take her life after receiving major backlash over her tweets about “Fresh Off the Boat” being renewed for a sixth season.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy