Megan Fox & 50 Cent Join Meta Hollywood Advisory Board

The Meta Hollywood advisory board just added some A-list talent.

The joint venture, created by Planet Hollywood Group and Animoca Brands, just announced that the latest members to join the board include Megan Fox; 50 Cent; Gary Barber, the Chairman and CEO of Spyglass Media Group, LLC; Avi Lerner, the Chairman and founder of Nu Image, Inc., Millennium Films and all related companies; Jessica Elbaum, movie producer and founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions; and Joel Silver, the Hollywood producer and founder of Silver Pictures and Dark Castle Entertainment. Previously announced members include Matt Medved, Jim Toth and Matt Mullenweg.

Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl said in a statement, “Our main goal is to create the single largest online community of movie lovers, creators, studios, and fans in the Metaverse. We specifically chose celebrities and entrepreneurs in the field of entertainment that will lead Meta Hollywood into becoming a haven for entertainment lovers. The community will allow fans to interact within our shared Hollywood-themed ecosystem of exclusive digital and physical experiences powered by blockchain technology and the joint venture’s native utility token.”

Overall, the company “intends to transform the iconic Hollywood experience into a next-generation hybrid web3 ecosystem that benefits entertainment industry field supporters and creators both online and offline.” In fact, the brand has already partnered with The Sandbox to create a virtual Hollywood-themed backlot movie studio land to host events and experiences in the digital ecosystem.