ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge allows BAC test results as evidence in Henry Ruggs case

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMs1W_0geh1wjm00
Henry Ruggs III. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A Las Vegas judge ruled the blood alcohol tests administered to Henry Ruggs are admissible as evidence in his case, according to Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.com. Ruggs’ attorney argued no probable cause existed for the tests, which occurred hours after the former Raiders wide receiver was involved in a car accident that killed a woman and her dog.

The Raiders waived Ruggs not long after he was charged with two felonies — DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. After being accused of driving 156 mph, while impaired, and causing a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor, Ruggs faces prison time. His preliminary hearing has been rescheduled four times and is currently set for Sept. 7.

Ruggs, 23, refused to take a field sobriety test while on the scene, according to a police report. He was later hospitalized for injuries sustained in the accident. His blood alcohol content, measured two hours after the crash, registered 0.16 — twice the Nevada legal limit. Ruggs’ lawyer argued the receiver’s involvement in the high-speed crash did not give police officers sufficient grounds to test his blood alcohol content, per Olivieri.

“There’s obvious time constraints in applying for a search warrant for a blood draw,” Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said. “Under the totality of the circumstances, there is more than sufficient evidence for a finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case. Nobody has mentioned so far that Mr. Ruggs was seriously injured in this accident and transported to the hospital, so he would have been unable to submit to field sobriety tests. Coupled with his refusal to answer questions, this does not result in a reward.”

The Clark County coroner determined Tintor and her dog burned to death in the November 2021 crash, Olivieri and ESPN colleague Elizabeth Merrill write in an expansive piece. Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson indicated that, in over 40 years in the justice system, he could not recall another criminal case that involved a 156-mph speed.

Ruggs secured permission in March to leave home confinement twice per week. While the two-year Raider was injured in the accident, he has been training at a Las Vegas-area facility geared toward pro-level athletes this year, according to ESPN. He faces a minimum of two years in prison, with the maximum sentence running to 50 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug and weapon charges

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a “possible intoxicated person” asleep in a car that was parked in a Taco Bell drive-thru. When officers arrived, they found Moore at the wheel, with the report noting that the individual smelled of marijuana. Officers later found THC edible candies and three pistols inside the car, leading to Moore’s arrest for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers unlikely to offer Diontae Johnson $20M-per-year deal

The 49ers and Seahawks have expressed continued optimism about extensions for Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf, respectively. The Cardinals are prepared to enter extension talks with Marquise Brown. Philadelphia and Washington have already shown how much they value their respective fourth-year receiver talents, with the NFC East teams extending A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin this offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Von Miller reveals details of Cowboys', Rams' offers

Von Miller chose the Bills in free agency, signing a six-year deal worth $120M. The contract included $45M guaranteed at signing and $51.4M in total guarantees. The Bills needed to come in with an offer that lured Miller away from Los Angeles and kept him out of Dallas. Both the Cowboys and Rams made strong runs at the future Hall of Fame edge rusher.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida, Allegedly Had 31 Oxycodone Pills

5:23 AM PT -- 7/16 -- Kodak has been booked on 2 charges ... possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone. Kodak Black's weekend is off to an unfortunate start … the "Super Gremlin" was arrested after cops say they found a bunch of oxycodone pills in his car.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers to address OLB depth following final roster cuts?

The team is obviously set when it comes to their starting lineup. T.J. Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, while former third-round pick Alex Highsmith is coming off a breakout year that saw him compile six sacks. That duo may be one of the best OLB tandems in the NFL, and Highsmith is hoping they can establish themselves as the best OLB grouping by taking his own game to another level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Ruling for Deshaun Watson not expected for 'a few weeks'

Post-hearing briefs from both sides in the Deshaun Watson case are due Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Following the submissions of these summaries, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson will come to a decision on the Browns quarterback’s punishment in connection with his alleged sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Blood Alcohol Content#Alcohol#American Football#Espn Com#Dui
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bengals looking to add wide receiver depth

The writer notes that the organization could seek help via the waiver wire as teams begin to trim their rosters, but he adds that it could also look toward the trade market if it's truly targeting a specific name. If any of the team’s top-three wideouts suffer an injury during the preseason, then the front office would surely “turn up the aggressiveness” as they pursue that extra depth.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos' Bradley Chubb shares mindset heading into 2022 season

Following a lost season in 2021, Bradley Chubb is ready to return to form during the 2022 campaign. With the Denver Broncos linebacker facing free agency following the upcoming season, reestablishing himself as a Pro Bowler could go a long way in him earning a lucrative second contract. Speaking to Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com, Chubb said he believes the 2022 season will be a bounce-back year.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Giants did not shop Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley joined James Bradberry as high-profile Giants trade candidates this offseason, one in which the rebuilding team severed ties with select veterans to cut costs. This included Bradberry, released in May after a Texans trade fell through, but Barkley remains with the team. Trade rumors involving the former Offensive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers acquire QB Baker Mayfield from Browns

The Browns and Panthers finally reached a compromise, and it ends Baker Mayfield's Cleveland tenure. The Panthers are acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report (via Twitter). Carolina has since announced the move. Carolina will send a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Reviewing the Chargers' 2022 offseason

This year marks the final season Justin Herbert must play on a rookie contract. That gives the Chargers a significant roster-building advantage while also raising the stakes for this season. Through two years, Herbert has displayed future MVP-caliber talent, but the Chargers have little to show for it, having gone 16-17 over the past two years. The organization is clearly making a point to capitalize on Herbert’s rookie deal. Major upgrades, mostly on defense, give the Bolts — frequent providers of letdowns after preseason hype — far more appeal as a true contender than they have been in recent years.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens eyeing Ja'Wuan James as Ronnie Stanley insurance

Ronnie Stanley has played one game since an October 2020 ankle injury sidetracked his career, suiting up for the Ravens’ opener last season but missing the rest of the 2021 campaign due to more ankle trouble. The Ravens are hoping their highest-paid offensive lineman returns to start this season, but after Stanley said he was rushed back in 2021, the team is proceeding cautiously.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons sign veteran DT Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

One of a handful of the Bears' front-seven departures this offseason, Eddie Goldman found a new home Wednesday. The Falcons signed the veteran defensive tackle to a one-year contract. The team announced the move. A six-year veteran, Goldman started for nearly his entire Chicago tenure. The Falcons brought in ex-Bears...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Jody Allen says Seahawks are not for sale: My 'focus' is on winning

Since Seahawks de-facto owner Jody Allen inherited the franchise from her late brother, there have been rumblings that the team could eventually be put up for sale. Following a recent report that Allen’s other pro franchise, the Portland Trail Blazers, could be sold within the next year or two (which would presumably be followed by a sale of the Seahawks), the owner came out with a statement Tuesday denying that the two teams are for sale.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy