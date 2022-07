SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - If you are looking for work, Sarasota schools are looking for you!. The school district will be holding a job fair this Wednesday, July 20, from 10am until 2pm at the Suncoast Technical College - North Port campus. You can receive one-on-one guidance from recruiters, connect with school teams and district departments, and find out more about the competitive salaries and the great benefits package.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO