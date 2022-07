Ms. Marvel has wrapped its six-episode Season 1 on Disney+ with the finale, titled "No Normal," introducing yet another new superhero to the MCU, as well as a handful of non-powered characters we'll no doubt be seeing again at some point in the future. And, perhaps most importantly of all, the show included a post-credits stinger that sets up some major developments for Phase 4 as well as a tease for what we can expect from the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels.

