Immigration

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of...

The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
State
Texas State
CBS News

Bodies of slain Canadian couple found in Mexican resort city

The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

46 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in Texas

The bodies of at least 46 migrants were found in the back of a hot semi-truck on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen others, including several children, were discovered alive. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.June 28, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Smuggling#Guatemala#Mexicans#Foreign Affairs Ministry#Guanajuato#San Antonio Walmart
Vice

You Could Win This Drug Lord Mansion in Mexico City for $10

MEXICO CITY — If you missed the opportunity to win Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s house in a raffle held by the Mexican government last year, don’t worry — there are more narco-properties available. Mexico’s national lottery is back again on June 28, at the bargain basement starting price of just 200 pesos, or $10, and is offering properties and lots seized from drug traffickers and corrupt politicians.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas.The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares.Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the...
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY

