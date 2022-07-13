Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy
SFGate
2 days ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of...
The mother of two victims from the San Antonio migrant tragedy says her sons were looking to build a better future in the United States when their lives were tragically cut short. Karen Caballero, of Honduras, told Noticias Telemundo that her sons, Fernando José Redondo Caballero and Alejandro Miguel Andino...
Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
Four children in Mexico were buried in the years after the Spanish Conquest with rituals and grave offerings that suggest that pre-Hispanic customs lived on for some time after the Aztec empire fell. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Monday the burials of children ranging from a newborn,...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
Eight bodies were found Saturday on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and they appear to be those of eight men apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast, officials said. Prosecutors in the state of Yucatan said the bodies were probably those of men reported abducted in the laid-back beach town...
The bodies of at least 46 migrants were found in the back of a hot semi-truck on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen others, including several children, were discovered alive. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.June 28, 2022.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.
MEXICO CITY — The two cousins returned to the tiny, hardscrabble hamlet they grew up in in southern Mexico about two weeks ago to say goodbye in what has become a rite of passage for generations of migrants from their remote, impoverished mountainous region in Oaxaca state. After the...
MEXICO CITY — If you missed the opportunity to win Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s house in a raffle held by the Mexican government last year, don’t worry — there are more narco-properties available. Mexico’s national lottery is back again on June 28, at the bargain basement starting price of just 200 pesos, or $10, and is offering properties and lots seized from drug traffickers and corrupt politicians.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Tuesday that they are searching for the bodies of three people, including two Jesuit priests, as well as four people who were kidnapped in a violent stretch of northern Mexico. The state prosecutor's office in Chihuahua, along the U.S. border,...
After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas.The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares.Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the...
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of...
In small towns in eastern and western Mexico, hundreds of mourners gathered in the predawn hours on Thursday to hold the first funerals for migrants who died last month while being smuggled in a suffocating trailer in San Antonio, Texas. More than 50 people perished in the incident, which was...
Six police officers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon after they were ambushed by a presumed drug gang equipped with 10 homemade armored cars and heavy weaponry, authorities said. Nuevo Leon state police said the patrol was outnumbered in the...
