ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth changed his diet for sexy scene with Natalie Portman

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Everyone’s talking about Chris Hemsworth’s meat.

The super-fit actor has previously shared the intense workout and meal plans that keep him in God-like shape, including a diet of 4,500 calories per day.

But the apparently considerate co-star switched up his protein-packed regimen for just one day to accommodate his on-screen love interest, Natalie Portman, an almost lifelong vegetarian.

The actress, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the new “Thor: Love and Thunder,” recently revealed that Hemsworth, 38, skipped his regular meat intake before the pair filmed a kissing scene, in consideration for her vegan diet.

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman, 41, said during an interview on UK’s Capital FM radio. “He eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

A meatless mouth wasn’t her requirement, she added. “He was just being thoughtful,” the “Black Swan” star insisted. “He’s just a very nice person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4M6v_0geh13iQ00
Natalie Portman called her “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star “a very nice person” after showing up to their kissing scene with a meat-less mouth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTX6J_0geh13iQ00
Natalie Portman, who plays Mighty Thor Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has avoided meat since she was a child, going fully plant-based in 2011.

But according to fellow “Thor” actress Tessa Thompson, 38, Hemsworth may not have felt so nice after missing his meaty breakfast “He does get grumpy and he does get hangry, but he’s still sweet,” said Thompson, who also returns to the franchise as demi-goddess and superhero cohort Valkyrie.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth shows off his own beefy physique in the new movie when “accidentally” being stripped down by Russell Crowe in a comical scene. He previously joked that Crowe had also tried to make him feel comfortable while filming a nude scene — by showing up in the buff himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003gUy_0geh13iQ00
The fourth installment of Marvel’s “Thor” franchise has grossed $144.2 million since its July 8 premiere.

“He does a great thing where he’s also naked from the waist down,” he explained, meaning Crowe’s bare bod was just outside the camera’s lens. “That made me feel at ease,” Hemsworth joked.

“Thor 4” director Taika Waititi backed them up during a recent interview alongside the Marvel star on Australian TV, in which Hemsworth also revealed that he wore a “just a sock” as a “modesty garment” on set.

“On set, it’s an agreement we have. I was naked too,” Waititi quipped.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Russell Crowe
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Capital Fm
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth reveals daughter ignored his advice in her Thor: Love and Thunder acting debut

Chris isn’t the only Hemsworth to appear in the most recent Marvel release,Thor: Love and Thunder.The Australian actor, who’s reprising his role as Thor, was joined on set by his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, in her first acting job. India plays the daughter of Gorr, a supervillain played by Christian Bale. Despite her inexperience, Hemsworth has said that India waved off any wisdom her father attempted to offer. “It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way’,” Hemsworth recently told a reporter.Earlier this...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
Gamespot

Christian Bale's Kids Convinced Him To Join Thor: Love And Thunder

Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale plays the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters today, and now Bale has revealed that it was his children who convinced him to sign on. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar winner said Thor: Love and Thunder was the first project that...
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Boston

What critics think of ‘The Gray Man,’ Netflix’s new Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling action movie

The reviews (both good and bad) of Netflix's most expensive movie of all time. On paper, “The Gray Man” seems like a slam dunk movie for Netflix. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas teaming up with the Russo Brothers, who directed four of the most successful Marvel movies of the last decade? It’s no wonder the streaming giant made “The Gray Man” its most expensive movie ever, committing a $200 million budget to its production.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy