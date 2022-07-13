Why ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth changed his diet for sexy scene with Natalie Portman

Everyone’s talking about Chris Hemsworth’s meat.

The super-fit actor has previously shared the intense workout and meal plans that keep him in God-like shape, including a diet of 4,500 calories per day.

But the apparently considerate co-star switched up his protein-packed regimen for just one day to accommodate his on-screen love interest, Natalie Portman, an almost lifelong vegetarian.

The actress, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the new “Thor: Love and Thunder,” recently revealed that Hemsworth, 38, skipped his regular meat intake before the pair filmed a kissing scene, in consideration for her vegan diet.

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman, 41, said during an interview on UK’s Capital FM radio. “He eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

A meatless mouth wasn’t her requirement, she added. “He was just being thoughtful,” the “Black Swan” star insisted. “He’s just a very nice person.”

Natalie Portman called her “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star “a very nice person” after showing up to their kissing scene with a meat-less mouth.

Natalie Portman, who plays Mighty Thor Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has avoided meat since she was a child, going fully plant-based in 2011.

But according to fellow “Thor” actress Tessa Thompson, 38, Hemsworth may not have felt so nice after missing his meaty breakfast “He does get grumpy and he does get hangry, but he’s still sweet,” said Thompson, who also returns to the franchise as demi-goddess and superhero cohort Valkyrie.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth shows off his own beefy physique in the new movie when “accidentally” being stripped down by Russell Crowe in a comical scene. He previously joked that Crowe had also tried to make him feel comfortable while filming a nude scene — by showing up in the buff himself.

The fourth installment of Marvel’s “Thor” franchise has grossed $144.2 million since its July 8 premiere.

“He does a great thing where he’s also naked from the waist down,” he explained, meaning Crowe’s bare bod was just outside the camera’s lens. “That made me feel at ease,” Hemsworth joked.

“Thor 4” director Taika Waititi backed them up during a recent interview alongside the Marvel star on Australian TV, in which Hemsworth also revealed that he wore a “just a sock” as a “modesty garment” on set.

“On set, it’s an agreement we have. I was naked too,” Waititi quipped.