Defensive tackle Bob Golic came to the Los Angeles Raiders near the end of his career and showed he had plenty left in the tank. In fact, after playing four seasons with the New England Patriots who selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) in the 1979 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, and spending seven years with the Cleveland Browns, the 6-2, 250-pound Golic fit right in with the renegades who wore Silver and Black.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO