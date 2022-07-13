ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day freebies — these great Prime Day deals cost nothing

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu40k_0geh0xei00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's face it: Prime Day is designed to make you spend money. Yes, there are plenty of solid deals to help you save money, but generally speaking — you're still spending money.

There are, however, a handful of Prime Day freebies that don't require you to spend any money. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score these freebies, but if you're reading this, chances are you already are.

Most of these Prime Day freebies are for Amazon's own digital services. That means if you don't cancel them before their free trial period, you'll be charged for them. So make sure to set a reminder to cancel them a day or two before your freebie trial ends. Otherwise, here's what's free on Amazon today. (Make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes page for more discounts and coupons).

Best Prime Day freebies

Grubhub Plus: 1 year free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perfect for rainy nights, movie nights, or just about any night of the week — Prime members can now get a year of Grubhub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. Grubhub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. You also get member perks like free food and exclusive discounts at select restaurants. It's one of the best Prime Day freebies we've seen.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Audible Premium Plus: 3 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Audible gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts. You can even have Alexa pull up your audiobooks from Audible to be read through an Echo or other smart speaker. Prime members can get Audible Premium Plus for free for 3 months. Plus, you'll get one credit per month to purchase any premium selection title. After your free trial is up, you can cancel or keep the service for $14.95/month.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Music Unlimited: get 4 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

New subscribers only: Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to on-demand, ad-free music. Currently, Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Not a Prime member, you'll get three months for free. Once your free trial runs out, you can cancel it or keep it for $9.99/month ($8.99/month for Prime members).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Prime Video Channels: 2 months for 99 cents @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This technically isn't a freebie deal, but it's still dirt cheap. Prime Video Channels gives you access to a huge vault of movies and TV shows that you can watch on your Fire TV device or Prime Video app. Amazon Channels include big names like Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, Epix, and more. Currently, many channels are just 99 cents for two months. Most usually cost $10.99/month, which is a sizable discount. You can cancel any channel after your two months end.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Photos: $15 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For first time users only, upload a photo to Amazon Photos and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit off your next $30 Amazon purchase. The photo must be uploaded via the Amazon Photos app. The credit will expire on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Unlimited: 4 months for $5 or 1 month free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering 4 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for just $4.99. That's $34 off and one of the best sales we've seen for Kindle Unlimited. The service gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). Alternatively, you can get a 30-day trial for free.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Shop today's best Prime Day sales

  • Alexa device sale: Alexa devices, Blink cameras from $19 (opens in new tab)
  • Adidas: up to 50% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
  • Apple: iPad for $299, Apple Watch 7 for $279, more (opens in new tab)
  • Back to school: Paw Patrol backpacks, highlighters, and more from $3 (opens in new tab)
  • Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 45% off (opens in new tab)
  • Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $31 (opens in new tab)
  • Fitness: Puma, New Balance, Under Armour deals from $24 (opens in new tab)
  • HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
  • Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
  • Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $8 (opens in new tab)
  • Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot from $64 (opens in new tab)
  • Laptops: save $200+ on MacBooks and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
  • Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
  • OLED TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio deals from $676 (opens in new tab)
  • PS5 games: deals from $14 (opens in new tab)
  • Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $109 (opens in new tab)

Shop today's best Amazon sales

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

(opens in new tab)

$29.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Low Stock

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)

(opens in new tab)

$49.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

(opens in new tab)

$49.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

(opens in new tab)

$39.99

(opens in new tab)

$29.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Echo Show 8

(opens in new tab)

$109.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Echo Buds

(opens in new tab)

$157.98

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Amazon Echo (4th gen)

(opens in new tab)

$99.99

(opens in new tab)

$59.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Deal ends in 12h 56m 29s

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLx3j_0geh0xei00

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

My favorite free Prime Day deal is still available

Prime Day deals may officially be over but some of the best offers are sticking around a little longer. Right now, you can grab three months of access to Audible Premium entirely for free, saving you $45 on the usual price. All you need is to have a Prime membership and you can benefit from this amazing offer by hitting the button below. Not sure if Audible is for you? Read on while we take you through its benefits.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

Prime Day 2022: Crossbow Deals

If you’re in the market for a good crossbow for the money, then check out these Prime Day 2022 deals. The Barnett Whitetail Pro STR shoots a speedy 400 fps and is on sale for 20 percent off. The sale drops the price down to $550. That price includes a scope, crank, and two bolts.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Freebies#Amazon Prime Day#Fitness
Digital Trends

Yes, you can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $600 right now

Now is your last chance to take advantage of the Prime Day deals before they’re gone for good. Even though the event officially ended yesterday, some retailers are still offering steep discounts — and that includes Best Buy. Best Buy has slashed the prices of its already affordable Insignia F30 TV line, and now you can pick up a large 75-inch 4K TV for the killer price of $600, saving $250 from the list price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Getting Bombarded With Spam Calls? Do This to Help Prevent Them

There's no doubt that you've received at least one spam call or robocall in the past week. Maybe you'll even get one today. These annoying and potentially hazardous calls have become part of the new normal. This year alone, Americans are expected to get over 52 billion robocalls, which breaks down to approximately 1 billion calls every week, according to YouMail, a company that specializes in blocking them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

This $14 Organization Tool With Nearly 32,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Organizing’ Your Kids Large Collection of Stuffed Animals

Click here to read the full article. When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain of stuffed animals. It starts as a few from birthdays or the baby shower, but it always multiplies. Your kid wants a couple from the store, then a few more for birthdays, and then suddenly you have a mountain...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Grab a Jackery Power Bank for Your Beach Trip

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As we move into the back half of Amazon Prime Day, I've noticed some more of my favorite products have joined the others with discounted prices. I've been playing around with power stations for a few years now and Jackery has always been a strong contender for the top spot.
SHOPPING
CNET

Get a 55-Inch 4K UHD Google TV for Just $300 -- Today Only

Prime Day and the "anti-Prime Day" deals from other retailers may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you can't snag a great deal. If you're looking for a new TV, you should definitely consider upgrading to this Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Google TV that's currently on sale. Today only, Best Buy has slashed the price in half, meaning you'll pay just $300 for 4K picture and ton of other great features.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr 2022 is quickly becoming my most anticipated phone of the year

The Motorola Razr has been my favorite clamshell foldable smartphone since I got my hands on it in 2020. The big front display and infamous chin were a couple of standout features that made the Razr special to me. It wasn’t just another foldable phone. It stood out in the segment with those two features. However, it lacked firepower under the hood — and it’s better if we just don’t talk about the cameras.
CELL PHONES
Field & Stream

Save Big on Mosquito Repellers During the Thermacell Missed Prime Day Sale

Did you miss out on Prime Day? Not to worry, the Field & Stream gear team has you covered on the best Thermacell post-Prime Day deals. For the next two days, Thermacell is offering up to 25 percent off select products when using PRIME25. The sale ends tomorrow night, so make sure to check out some of the best mosquito repellers at a discounted price before it’s too late.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) review: How good can a $60 tablet actually be?

“If you know what you're getting, the 2022 Fire 7 can't be beaten for the price. But don't expect it to be an iPad.”. The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) isn’t a tablet that’ll set the world on fire, but for the price, it’s surprisingly solid. It takes just about everything that its 2019 predecessor did and improves upon it, making it a no-brainer purchase for anyone looking for a budget tablet. If you have big plans on making the Fire 7 a work device, however, you’ll be sorely disappointed.
ELECTRONICS
The Drive

BMW Responds to Fury Over Heated Seats Subscription Fee

BMW is trying to cool the controversy that heated seat subscriptions has created. BMW released a statement Friday to address the controversy over its in-vehicle subscriptions, called "Functions on Demand." In some markets, Functions on Demand charges owners to access preinstalled hardware, such as heated seats. The statement is addressed to the automaker's U.S. customers and downplays subscription services like these will play for future owners. The company said the added functionality on top of pre-existing hardware—like using a driver-assistance camera as a dash recording device—will be the bulk of what BMW offers in the U.S. This is in contrast to charging for the core functionality of an option that was installed/ordered from the factory, which the statement attempts to pour cold water on.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This pencil lasts forever, thanks to the use of a modular magnetic everlasting metal tip that ‘writes on paper’

Meet the Stilform AEON, a pencil that lasts eons, as its name rightfully suggests. Designed by the company that won the World’s Best Pen award for the Stilform Pen back in 2016, the AEON is the result of a nifty material innovation that turns the pencil immortal. Made with a special metal tip that oxidizes paper, leaving a grey streak as a pencil would, the Stilform AEON lets you write effortlessly and endlessly. Unlike graphite pencils, AEON’s lines are smudge-proof and waterproof. Besides, since this tip’s made of metal rather than graphite, you can easily put it in your pocket without worrying about it leaving any marks.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Roku's Private Listening Feature Does More Than You Think

One of the Roku mobile app's best features is private listening, which allows you to take audio from your TV and stream directly to your phone. The feature is great for listening to your TV audio privately through a pair of wired or wireless headphones, but it can also use your phone's Bluetooth capabilities to send the audio to your wireless speakers.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy