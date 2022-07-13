Prime Day freebies — these great Prime Day deals cost nothing

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's face it: Prime Day is designed to make you spend money. Yes, there are plenty of solid deals to help you save money, but generally speaking — you're still spending money.

There are, however, a handful of Prime Day freebies that don't require you to spend any money. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score these freebies, but if you're reading this, chances are you already are.

Most of these Prime Day freebies are for Amazon's own digital services. That means if you don't cancel them before their free trial period, you'll be charged for them. So make sure to set a reminder to cancel them a day or two before your freebie trial ends. Otherwise, here's what's free on Amazon today. (Make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes page for more discounts and coupons).

Best Prime Day freebies

Grubhub Plus: 1 year free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perfect for rainy nights, movie nights, or just about any night of the week — Prime members can now get a year of Grubhub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. Grubhub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. You also get member perks like free food and exclusive discounts at select restaurants. It's one of the best Prime Day freebies we've seen.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Audible Premium Plus: 3 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Audible gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts. You can even have Alexa pull up your audiobooks from Audible to be read through an Echo or other smart speaker. Prime members can get Audible Premium Plus for free for 3 months. Plus, you'll get one credit per month to purchase any premium selection title. After your free trial is up, you can cancel or keep the service for $14.95/month.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Music Unlimited: get 4 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

New subscribers only: Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to on-demand, ad-free music. Currently, Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Not a Prime member, you'll get three months for free. Once your free trial runs out, you can cancel it or keep it for $9.99/month ($8.99/month for Prime members).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Prime Video Channels: 2 months for 99 cents @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This technically isn't a freebie deal, but it's still dirt cheap. Prime Video Channels gives you access to a huge vault of movies and TV shows that you can watch on your Fire TV device or Prime Video app. Amazon Channels include big names like Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, Epix, and more. Currently, many channels are just 99 cents for two months. Most usually cost $10.99/month, which is a sizable discount. You can cancel any channel after your two months end.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Photos: $15 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For first time users only, upload a photo to Amazon Photos and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit off your next $30 Amazon purchase. The photo must be uploaded via the Amazon Photos app. The credit will expire on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Unlimited: 4 months for $5 or 1 month free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering 4 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for just $4.99. That's $34 off and one of the best sales we've seen for Kindle Unlimited. The service gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). Alternatively, you can get a 30-day trial for free.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

