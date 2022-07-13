ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z Says He’s Not Retired From Rap in Rare Interview

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 2 days ago
Jay-Z recently sat down for a rare interview with comedian Kevin Hart where the rap icon opened up about retirement. Hov and Hart chopped it up for an upcoming episode of the second season of Kev's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. In a snippet of the rap session released by...

