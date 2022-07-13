ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

City of Hartford gets grant for blighted redevelopments in downtown

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARTFORD, Conn. — On the corner of Ann Uccello and Main in Hartford’s North End neighborhood sits the Arrowhead Café building. That corner – just northwest of Dunkin’ Donuts Park – has long been a blight on the growth of the area that is peppered by a mix of new and...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Reentry Welcome Center for incarcerated individuals opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Mayor and Community Partners in Action (CPA) joined Sen. Chris Murphy’s advocates, and partners, to cut the ribbon of the new and improved Reentry Welcome Center for recently incarcerated individuals (RWC) in Hartford. The facility is now located at 716 Windsor Street. CPA is a statewide organization that provides […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Money From State Grant Will Help Restore Blighted Area of Hartford

One area of downtown Hartford is getting a much-needed transformation thanks to a grant from the state. The State of Connecticut is taking the first step in making downtown Hartford more appealing by turning a blighted area, between North Crossing and the Clay Arsenal neighborhood, into a bustling sport filled with restaurants, mixed-income housing and shops.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

6 Hamden Cops Sworn In; Hiring Process Critiqued

Six officers were sworn into the Hamden Police Department Friday morning, filling long-open vacancies and diversifying the force — while simultaneously prompting questions about the town’s hiring procedures. Municipal elected officials enthusiastically joined Juan Bayas, Oscar Soler, Taquan Mitchell, Luisangel Valdovinos, Joseph Seagren and Natalie McLaughlin for the...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Happenings around downtown Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. — Areas of Bushnell park are being serenaded with the sound of jazz. The Hartford Jazz festival is back bringing people in to feel the beat. Families can enjoy a weekend of music and food in downtown Hartford. “I’m very happy about it. It’s been a long...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

MOVE Festival encourages Hartford to be active

(WTNH) – Hartford is encouraging residents of all ages to get active at the MOVE Festival taking place in Keney Park at the end of July! The festival will be hosting a 5K and one-mile distance event, as well as giveaways, live entertainment, and more. Shornda Cador, secretary of the Urban League of Greater Hartford, […]
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Deep River Confrontation Displays An Unfortunate Reality In Connecticut

Last month’s assault by an adult on 11-year-old Daniel Duncan in Deep River was a shock to many Connecticut residents. But it was also a reminder of how much racial bias remains in our supposedly progressive state. Daniel’s friend video-recorded Jameson Chapman injuring and pushing the child off his bicycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight#Main#The Arrowhead Cafe#The Flat Iron#The San Juan Center#Carabetta Development
westernmassnews.com

Sarno ‘sick and tired’ of issues at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents of Springfield Gardens joined together on Wednesday in protest and claimed their living conditions are unsafe and that their landlord isn’t doing anything about it. Now, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is speaking out. Sarno told us the management company that runs Springfield Gardens has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Middletown looking to make its waterfront bigger and better

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown is looking at making its waterfront better, and much bigger. The city recently announced its long-term plan for developing more than 200 acres of parkland. The Middletown waterfront is beautiful already. There’s just not that much of it you can use. “What has been missing is a comprehensive real plan,” […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video on Lost Buildings of Hartford’s Old East Side: Market Street North of Talcott Street

This video is about lost buildings and the communities that erected them in a section of the old East Side of Hartford, Connecticut that was transformed by redevelopment in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Starting on the south side of Talcott Street, east of Market Street, I talk about St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church. Moving to the northeast corner of Market and Talcott Streets, I talk about the Brown School, where generations of children on the east side were educated. The school was built in 1868 and had annexes erected in 1897 and 1923. Next, I move to the northwest side of the intersection to talk about the Talcott Street Congregational Church, which was home to Hartford’s oldest African American congregation. The first church building was erected here in 1826 and the second in 1906. Next, I talk about three buildings that once stood along Market Street north of the intersection with Morgan Street. First is a silk mill erected in 1854 where ribbon was produced by the Cheney Brothers Silk Manufacturing Company of Manchester, Connecticut. Next, I talk about Ados Israel Synagogue, erected in 1899 by Hartford’s oldest Orthodox congregation. Lastly I talk about the Union Settlement, a charitable organization that started as the Union for Home Work.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Primes Building Pump With PDDs

Hamden storefronts, offices and housing may look a little funkier and taxpayer bills a little lower down the road — if a newly passed policy that eases municipal zoning restrictions pans out as planned. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to add new language to...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Register Citizen

Weigold closes Torrington retail flooring store

TORRINGTON — The Weigold name is well-known in Torrington; for more than 90 years, its flooring company has served homeowners and businesses in and around Litchfield County. Owner Richard Weigold put a message on the company website and Facebook page this week saying the retail store on East Albert Street was closed.
TORRINGTON, CT
wshu.org

Connecticut’s first Black female chief public defender sworn in

TaShun Bowden-Lewis, Connecticut’s first Black female chief public defender, was sworn into office at the state Supreme Court in Hartford on Thursday. Superior Court Judge Eric Coleman, the first Black person to chair the state legislature’s judiciary committee, administered the oath. Bowden-Lewis, a litigator for the past 25...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Election Regulators Dismiss Residency Complaint Against Bristol Representative

State election regulators ruled last week in favor of Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato by dismissing a complaint which claimed the Bristol Republican did not live in the district she represents. The State Election Enforcement Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a claim by Morris Patton, Bristol’s Democratic Town Committee chairman.
FOX 61

Wayward dolphin spotted swimming in river in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. — A wayward dolphin has been swimming in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound. The dolphin was first spotted Thursday morning by fishermen along the Thames River. A video posted to Facebook shows the dolphin jumping around near the Norwich Marina, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Sound. Eventually, the animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was notified.
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy