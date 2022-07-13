ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3rd annual ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ theme announced

By Biancca Ball, Richard Lake
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves announced “Mississippi Hometown Christmas” will be this year’s theme for “Christmas at the Mansion.”

They said this year’s theme will be reflective of the beauty that the towns and cities bring to the state.

“Mississippi is rich in culture and history – from beautiful art and moving literature to incredible music and delicious food,” said Reeves. “This theme will pay tribute to the many unique communities across our state along with all the people and places that make Mississippi great. Since Mississippi’s founding, our Southern hospitality has continued to offer our visitors a memorable experience and there’s no better time to showcase what makes our state so special than during the Christmas season.”

The Governor and First Lady are also calling on artists, towns, and cities around the state to create and donate ornaments, which will be displayed throughout the Christmas season, that highlight the distinctive history, culture or story of their town, city, or region.

Anyone interested in featuring their talents at the Governor’s Mansion can contact Ann Beard at ann.beard@govreeves.ms.gov .

