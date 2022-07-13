ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Hawaiian Stone Sour

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a pure delight, with a delicious blend of sweet and sour to tickle your taste buds. The Hawaiian Stone Sour is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

  • 1 1/2 oz whiskey
  • 1 1/2 oz. pineapple juice
  • 1 oz. lemon juice
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • Pineapple
  • Cherries.

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, then pour over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with pineapple and cherries, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 15, 2022

Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8. Arlen went home to be with his...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Native American powwows on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

State Park Speedway story/results from July 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 14) – The Dave Lashua Memorial at State Park Speedway was another highlight in what is turning into another pretty stellar year for Travis Volm, as well as a bitter-but-sweet night for Jason Weinkauf. Volm held off Weinkauf on a restart with four laps left and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank collects school supplies for kids in need

Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the Workplace Volunteer Council to collect school supplies and monetary donations supporting families in need. All of Prevail Bank’s branches are supporting this drive. Collection dates vary. Prevail Bank in Baraboo plans to contribute and collect monetary donations from Aug. 1...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WausauPilot

Monk Botanical Gardens to transform into walking theater

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will transform into Neverland for one day on July 16. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can enjoy a walking theater experience featuring beloved characters from the classic tale of “Peter Pan.” Follow Wendy and Peter through the gardens and be part of the adventure as you interact with the Lost Boys, pirates, fairies and, perhaps, even a mermaid!
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball pounds Merrill

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team rolled to an 8-2 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League contest Thursday at Athletic Park. Wausau put up four runs in both the first and fifth innings to cruise to the victory and improve to 19-13 overall and 12-1 in the WVLL, already having wrapped up the league championship.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Rib Mountain reader supports Jacobson for State Senate

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
