Summer has been missing something huge these past two years. The Thurston County Fair is the pinnacle event each summer and it’s finally back and open to the public after two years off due to COVID restrictions. And what a year to be back, as they welcome everyone to come and celebrate 150 years! To make sure everyone can attend, they have daily admission specials and discounts, along with free parking and shuttles. It’s all happening at the Thurston County Fairgrounds July 27-31.

2 DAYS AGO