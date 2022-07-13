ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco City Hall Elopement

Cover picture for the articleWe are thrilled to share this beautiful elopement captured by Ashley Noelle Edwards. Lyka and Kenton held their romantic ceremony at the iconic San Francisco City Hall surrounded by friends and family, including some who flew in from the Philippines. They then took the ferry to Oakland for a charming intimate...

alamedamagazine.com

Top 5 Best Real Estate Agents in Alameda

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Real Estate Agents as voted for by residents in Alameda and throughout the East Bay:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ilovealamedarealestate/. The Alameda Magazine Winner in the category of Best Real Estate Agents in Alameda in 2022 is:. The Guy Blume Group. 2437 Santa Clara Ave. Alameda,...
ALAMEDA, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Oakland, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF nonprofit director recovering after beating outside Fillmore District community center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization's entrance.The attack happened late Friday morning at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center at Webster and McAllister in the city's Fillmore District.The victim -- James Spingola, executive director of the non-profit organization -- told officers he was beaten by two men who struck him multiple times with a wooden plank after he had asked them not to congregate at the center's front door.Police arrived to find one of the suspects detained by witnesses.On Saturday, Spingola was out of the hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bar employee allegedly pushes girl caught tagging patio

SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Tilting Prompts Revamp of San Francisco's Millennium Tower Fix

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned that a recent acceleration in tilting of the Millennium Tower has prompted engineers in charge of the so-called "fix” to employ an unconventional strategy to prop up the building so as to stop it from leaning further while the rest of the work gets done.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHYL V101.1

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
kion546.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near San Francisco

Cities where houses sell fastest near San Francisco. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musicinsf.com

Art + Soul Oakland Returns on Saturday, July 23

Art + Soul Oakland returns to Frank Ogawa Plaza on Saturday July 23, 2022 with a festive, free 20th Anniversary celebration featuring the world-premiere of “Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From the Streets to the Symphony,” a new musical suite from legendary vocalist The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol. This powerful new work reimagines traditional blues to tell the story of Black Americans’ journey from Africa, to the American South, through the Great Migration.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

10 Exceptional Dog-Friendly Restaurants And Bars In San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of dog lovers, there’s no doubt about it. Luckily for us, many SF businesses are more than welcoming to our four-legged friends. Whether you’re looking for a nice outdoor patio brunch or a laid-back dive bar atmosphere, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover our top picks for dog-friendly dining (in no particular order), and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a handy map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

