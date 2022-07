Today-Tomorrow: Today will start off on a sunny note with more sunshine in the morning. Cloud cover looks to increase in the afternoon with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms around. A disturbance in the Gulf will slowly be moving inland to our East over the next 2 days. This will bring heavier rainfall to our area late tonight into tomorrow. Expect a greater coverage of rain overnight and tomorrow with heavier downpours possible. There will also be a threat of flooding in Baton Rouge with the higher flood threat the farther east you live. Highs today should reach the low-mid 90s due to a later arrival for most of the rain whereas tomorrow will be limited to the upper-80s in the afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures should get into the mid-70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO