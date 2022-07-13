ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD, MN officials address skyrocketing syphilis rates

By Jacob Newton
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both South Dakota and Minnesota are reporting elevated rates of syphilis in their states, with Minnesota reporting a 33% rise from 2020 to 2021, and South Dakota reporting a 2183% rise over its 5-year-median of 29 cases. Officials from the South Dakota and...

SD Right to Life: ‘An entirely new pro-life movement has begun’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just because abortion is now illegal in South Dakota that doesn’t mean the work is stopping for South Dakota Right to Life who wants to make abortion ‘unthinkable.’. “For 51 years, South Dakota Right to Life has dedicated itself to helping women...
192 abortions performed in South Dakota in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prior to the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortions in South Dakota were continuing a steady decline in 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 192 abortions in their annual Induced Abortion Report. That’s only a small increase from 125 abortions in 2020 when Planned Parenthood halted services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is it Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?

Taking a snooze in your car might be tempting sometimes, but depending on what state you're in, it can also be very illegal. But is South Dakota one of them?. Federally, sleeping in your car isn't a crime, but in several states and municipalities, it most definitely is. Even taking a quick nap at a rest stop can cause you trouble in a handful of states.
836,000 acres under irrigation permits in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a million acres are covered by irrigation permits in South Dakota. It’s not unusual to see an irrigation system dropping water in a crop field in eastern South Dakota. A South Dakota law and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural...
COVID Cases Climbing in South Dakota

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2945. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 127. Forty-eight new cases reported since July 6, the total is 8,469. Recovered cases are at 8,286. There have been 56 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: 5 dead, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, since last Wednesday, there have been five additional deaths due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations have increased. Since last Wednesday, five people have died, bringing the new total of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 2,945....
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases above 3,800; Hospitalizations up 23 in past week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,945 people have died during the pandemic, up five from 2,940 the previous week. New deaths include four men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (2). One new death was reported in the following counties: Bennett, Butte, Lawrence, Minnehaha and Stanley.
Westra: S.D. economy is hot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s economy continues to roar out of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a top official in state government. Steve Westra, the governor’s commissioner of economic development, said Wednesday that South Dakota has done “very well” of late amid uncertainty about the U.S. economy.
South Dakota’s first recreational marijuana dispensary

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — When people think of marijuana in South Dakota, one name looms large. Flandreau; or more specifically, Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau, owned and operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. But they aren’t the only game in the market in South Dakota, and they...
Arson investigation; Super Moon; syphilis rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a house fire as arson. The fire started about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along North Nesmith Avenue near Heritage Park.
Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The request, originally sent by Governor Doug Burgum on June 23, for a declaration of disaster in numerous North Dakota counties was approved today by President Biden. It’s a disaster declaration for severe spring blizzards and flooding that took place from April 22 to...
Unsolved cases of South Dakota’s youngest missing children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story. Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.
Why The World Should Thank North Dakota.

And North Dakota will politely say "You're Welcome"!. We all know North Dakota is an agricultural powerhouse and we've got a pretty impressive energy resume as well. But there are some items we contributed that North Dakota should also get credit for... YOU'RE WELCOME!. That's truly just the tip of...
COVID in MN: MDH's weekly report shows continued fall of key metrics, including case rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday released its weekly COVID-19 report, showing continued decreases in key metrics that include the case and death rate.According to the recent data, the latest 7-day moving average case rate (July 5 to July 12) is 879.4 per day and the death rate is 1.10 per day. That's down from a case rate of over 1,000 in recent weeks, and a death rate of 4.6 recorded in late June. There have been over 1.57 million positive cases reported and 12,872 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with daily non-ICU hospital admissions now at 37.9 per day and 4.3 per day for ICU admissions. It should be noted that these figures are within the "lag period" where data may be incomplete. As for vaccinations, nearly 71% of the total state population has received at least one vaccine dose, but only about 30.5% are up to date with vaccine doses. Over 10.26 million vaccine doses have been administered. 
