WR N'Keal Harry after trade from Patriots to Bears: 'Let’s get to it'

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry may eventually grow to love the city of Chicago, but it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL that he and the New England Patriots desperately needed a divorce this summer. That divorce came Tuesday when word broke that the Patriots had reportedly shipped the 2019 first-round draft selection to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, Harry broke somewhat of a Twitter silence on Wednesday afternoon to seemingly confirm he's hyped about the trade:

Back in April before it was known that Harry would have a new football home ahead of the start of training camp. First-year Bears head coach and ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus vowed his incoming offense would be "very quarterback-friendly" for 2021 rookie Justin Fields. Like Fields, Harry could use a fresh start working under a new coaching staff and in a different scheme.

Following a pair of underwhelming pro seasons, Harry requested a trade last July. No transaction occurred, and the 24-year-old went on to record 12 catches for 184 yards and zero touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots left no doubt about their intentions regarding Harry's future when they declined the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract this spring, and he can now look to prove his former employer wrong starting this coming fall.