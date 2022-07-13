ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Gets another start Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harrison will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians. Harrison...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

White Sox: The ugly reason Charlie Montoyo was fired, but Tony La Russa is safe

The reason why the Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is safe is pretty obvious when you look back at his hiring. MLB had already seen two managers fired from their jobs within the first couple of months of the season, with the Philadelphia Phillies firing Joe Girardi and the Los Angeles Angels moving on from Joe Maddon. The list grew to three on July 13, just days ahead of the All-Star break. The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo, even though they held a 46-42 record entering the day.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

White Sox: 3 scapegoats not named Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has taken the brunt of the blame for the team being a massive disappointment in 2022. But he’s not the only one who is to blame. The Chicago White Sox were the only good team in the American League Central as they won the division by 13 games with a record of 93-69. The then-named Cleveland Indians were in second place with a sub-.500 record.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox Injury Update: Eloy Jimenez Unlikely to Play this Weekend

Prior to Friday night’s contest between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, Sox manager Tony La Russa provided another update on the injured Eloy Jimenez. After stating on Thursday that Jimenez could potentially return to the lineup sometime this weekend, it now appears that he is unlikely to do so.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Harrison
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Baseman#White Sox#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Quiet start to rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) has gone 1-for-8 with a run scored through three rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday, and he's had an uneventful three games thus far. The good news is that the utility man, who underwent surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10, was able to play three straight days without suffering any setbacks, starting twice at second base and once as the designated hitter. Fletcher is expected to be ready to return to the Angels on July 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Missing start of season

Bogosian (shoulder) will be out 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. It's unclear when Bogosian underwent the surgery, but it's safe to assume he'll miss at least the first month of the season given the timeline. The 31-year-old defenseman had eight points in 48 contests with the Lightning last season, and he could be placed on long-term injured reserve early in the campaign.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Steps out of lineup versus lefty

Lamb is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Lamb has a .905 OPS in 12 games since having his contract selected by the Dodgers in late June, but he'll head to the bench Friday with lefty Patrick Sandoval pitching for the Angels. Gavin Lux will move to left field while Hanser Alberto starts at the keystone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy