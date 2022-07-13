ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Luke Voit: Riding pine Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Voit isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams absent from Padres' lineup Thursday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The lefty-hitting Abrams will take a seat against a Rockies' southpaw for the second time this series. Ha-Seong Kim will cover shortstop and bat leadoff while Trent Grisham drops down to the nine-hole. Luke Voit will work as the Padres' designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Rockies' Kyle Freeland has meltdown in dugout

The Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Thursday, but it would have been hard to tell based on Kyle Freeland's reaction to blowing the lead in the middle of the game. With the Rockies up 5-2 in the fifth inning, Freeland gave up three runs to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting sixth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto will start at second base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Jake Lamb moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza resting on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Returns to action Friday

Martinez (foot) picked up a hold against Arizona on Friday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work. Martinez was hit on the right foot by a line drive Tuesday, but there was never any indication that he suffered a serious injury. The right-handed hurler didn't pitch Wednesday or Thursday, but he served as the bridge between Yu Darvish and Taylor Rogers and picked up a hold in the 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday. The hold was Martinez's first of the season, and he has also notched three wins and three saves while posting a 3.63 ERA over 74.1 innings. He's made 10 starts and eight relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Caught stealing Wednesday

Marte was caught stealing to end the first inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. This was Marte's first attempted steal since returning from a hamstring injury June 21. The hamstring continues to be bothersome and has recently limited him to DH duty, but the attempted swipe suggests Marte is feeling better.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Riding pine Thursday

McMahon isn't starting Thursday's game against San Diego. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 4-for-14 with a triple, two runs, a stolen base, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Garrett Hampson will take over at third base and bat ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Gets breather Friday

Alfaro isn't starting Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout Friday but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
SAN DIEGO, CA

