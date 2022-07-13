ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Azocar isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Watch: Rockies' Kyle Freeland has meltdown in dugout

The Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Thursday, but it would have been hard to tell based on Kyle Freeland’s reaction to blowing the lead in the middle of the game. With the Rockies up 5-2 in the fifth inning, Freeland gave up three runs to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jose Azocar: Remains out of lineup

Azocar isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies. Azocar has gone just 1-for-18 with a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over the last six games and will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Esteury Ruiz is starting in left field and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Returns to action Friday

Martinez (foot) picked up a hold against Arizona on Friday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work. Martinez was hit on the right foot by a line drive Tuesday, but there was never any indication that he suffered a serious injury. The right-handed hurler didn't pitch Wednesday or Thursday, but he served as the bridge between Yu Darvish and Taylor Rogers and picked up a hold in the 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday. The hold was Martinez's first of the season, and he has also notched three wins and three saves while posting a 3.63 ERA over 74.1 innings. He's made 10 starts and eight relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Draws two walks in return

Profar (concussion) went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Profar missed just the minimum seven days after going on the concussion-related injured list after a scary collision with a teammate last week. The 29-year-old played all of Friday's contest in left field, so he appears ready to resume a full workload going forward. With his fourth 0-fer of the month, Profar's batting average is down to .240 on the year. He's added a .739 OPS with eight home runs, 50 runs scored, 38 RBI and four stolen bases in 84 contests. He regularly hit leadoff before suffering the concussion, and he was back in that spot Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Quiet start to rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) has gone 1-for-8 with a run scored through three rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday, and he's had an uneventful three games thus far. The good news is that the utility man, who underwent surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10, was able to play three straight days without suffering any setbacks, starting twice at second base and once as the designated hitter. Fletcher is expected to be ready to return to the Angels on July 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Caught stealing Wednesday

Marte was caught stealing to end the first inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. This was Marte's first attempted steal since returning from a hamstring injury June 21. The hamstring continues to be bothersome and has recently limited him to DH duty, but the attempted swipe suggests Marte is feeling better.
PHOENIX, AZ

