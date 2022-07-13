MCPS holding job fairs to fill support staff positions

GALAX, Va. – Thousands of people are being released from correctional facilities soon, and area organizations are ready to help them start a safe and secure life. Staff with the Virginia Department of Corrections said people who served time will be released over the next six weeks: About 4,000 people will be released by the end of August, and 100 of those people are being released in Roanoke City and Roanoke County. 24 people will be released in Pulaski, nine in Floyd, and four in Radford.

