MCPS holding job fairs to fill support staff positions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Schools Release) - The Roanoke County School Board has approved a revised general fund budget of $174,578,134. Combined with several special purpose funds, the total 2022-2023 revised budget is $235,754,670, according to Director of Community Relations Chuck Lionberger. Following the approval of the state budget, the revised Roanoke County Public Schools budget includes $7.52 million in additional state and local funds. The general fund budget increased by about $2.46 million, and the major projects fund increased by $4.31 million.
